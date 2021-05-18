Britain yesterday took a big step toward normal life with more easing of COVID-19 restrictions, but there was even more misery in India, where a powerful cyclone disrupted efforts to fight a devastating wave of infections.
Rapid vaccinations have allowed the US and Britain to start moving away from harsh restrictions, but tighter curbs imposed in Taiwan and Singapore highlighted the persistent global threat posed by the pandemic.
With known global infections approaching 163 million and the rise of new variants complicating the fight, even the governments easing restrictions are also warning citizens to remain careful.
Photo: AFP
“Together we have reached another milestone in our roadmap out of lockdown, but we must take this next step with a heavy dose of caution,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday.
“We are keeping the spread of the variant first identified in India under close observation and taking swift action where infection rates are rising,” he said.
Across England, Wales and most of Scotland, indoor hospitality in pubs, restaurants and cafes returned to business, while cinemas, museums and sports venues opened their doors for the first time in months.
People and families were also able to meet with some restrictions inside private houses, and international travel resumed to selected nations, including Portugal.
However, authorities did not rule out localized restrictions in response to outbreaks even as the number of fully vaccinated people in Britain topped 20 million, with the Indian variant of special concern.
The pandemic has claimed more than 3.3 million lives worldwide, and one of the worst outbreaks is in India, where at least 4,000 people are dying from COVID-19 every day.
India was already dealing with limited medical infrastructure and scarce vaccine supplies, when a major cyclone in the Arabian Sea packing ferocious winds bore down on the South Asian nation.
At least six people died over the weekend in torrential rains and winds as Cyclone Tauktae, according to press reports the biggest to hit western India in 30 years, swept over the Arabian Sea, with Gujarat state in its sights.
The “Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm” was due to make landfall yesterday between 8pm and 11pm, with winds of 155kph to 165kph gusting up to 185 kph, the Indian Meteorological Department said.
It warned of storm surges of up to 3m high in some of Gujarat’s coastal districts.
Gujarat moved all COVID-19 patients from hospitals within 5km of the coast where the storm is expected to hit.
Authorities there were also scrambling to ensure there would be no power cuts at designated COVID-19 hospitals and oxygen plants in the districts under threat from the storm.
Nearly 600 patients in Mumbai were also moved to “safer locations.”
The variant behind the explosive outbreak in India has spread to at least 44 countries, the WHO said.
They include Singapore, where a growing number of cases has prompted the government to tighten restrictions, including closing schools.
“A lot of people have taken for granted the past few months of peace and stability, but this is a wake-up call,” said Anthony Chang, a hawker stall owner in the city-state.
The persistent threat of COVID-19 is casting a shadow on the already delayed Tokyo Olympics, due to begin in less than 10 weeks even with parts of Japan under a state of emergency.
Organizers have insisted that they would go ahead despite the risk, but the opposition was brought into focus yesterday when a new poll showed 80 percent of Japanese oppose hosting the Games this year.
“This is not an issue only for Japan. Athletes from overseas must be worried as well, given Japan’s coronavirus situation is bad,” 53-year-old Tokyo resident Takahiro Yoshida said.
