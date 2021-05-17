Organizers of New York City’s Pride events on Saturday said they are banning police and other law enforcement from marching in their huge annual parade until at least 2025, and would also seek to keep on-duty officers a block away from the celebration of LGBTQ people and history.
In their statement, NYC Pride urged members of law enforcement to “acknowledge their harm and to correct course moving forward.”
“The sense of safety that law enforcement is meant to provide can instead be threatening, and at times dangerous, to those in our community who are most often targeted with excessive force and/or without reason,” the group said.
Photo: AP
NYC Pride would also increase the event’s security budget to boost the presence of community-based security and first responders while reducing the police department’s presence.
Police would provide first response and security “only when absolutely necessary as mandated by city officials,” the group said, adding that it hoped to keep police officers at least one city block away from event perimeter areas where possible.
Word of the ban came out on Friday when the Gay Officers Action League said in a news release that it was disheartened by the decision.
The group called the ban an “abrupt about-face” and said the decision “to placate some of the activists in our community is shameful.”
The parade is scheduled for June after COVID-19 prevented many Pride events worldwide last year, including in New York.
The disruptions frustrated activists who had hoped to collectively mark the 50th anniversary of the first gay pride parades and marches in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco in 1970.
Those marches came a year after the 1969 uprising outside Manhattan’s Stonewall Inn, a gay bar, in response to a police raid. The uprising is largely credited with fueling the modern LGBTQ rights movement.
New York Police Department spokesperson Detective Sophia Mason on Saturday said that the department’s “annual work to ensure a safe, enjoyable Pride season has been increasingly embraced by its participants.”
“The idea of officers being excluded is disheartening and runs counter to our shared values of inclusion and tolerance. That said, we’ll still be there to ensure traffic safety and good order during this huge, complex event,” she said.
