UNITED STATES

Republicans tap Trump ally

Republicans on Friday elected Representative Elise Stefanik, an outspoken defender of former US president Donald Trump, as their new House of Representatives conference chairwoman, as the party scrambles to unify amid an explosive debate about its direction. Stefanik, a 36-year-old former moderate, won strong support from the conference in a closed-door vote of 134 to 46. “My focus is on unity, because that’s what the American people and that’s what our voters deserve,” she said after vaulting into the third-highest position in the House Republican caucus — becoming the party’s most powerful woman in Congress. The vote came two days after the conference ousted Representative Liz Cheney, a conservative stalwart, from the post over her refusal to embrace Trump’s false claim that Democrats stole last year’s presidential election. “I support president Trump, voters support president Trump,” Stefanik said. “He is an important voice in our Republican Party and we look forward to working with him.” Trump congratulated her for the “overwhelming” win, saying that the caucus “is united and the make America great again movement is strong.”

AFGHANISTAN

Taliban, government meet

The government and Taliban leadership members on Friday met in Qatar to discuss speeding up peace talks.Despite unprecedented negotiations since September last year, the two sides have struggled to make headway, with violence escalating in the country as the US is to complete its withdrawal. “Today a meeting was held in Doha between the delegations of both negotiating sides,” the government wrote on Twitter. In a similar statement, the Taliban said that “both sides agreed to continue the talks after [Eid al-Fitr]”. A three-day ceasefire agreed by the warring sides came into force on Thursday to mark the Muslim holiday. However, the calm was shattered by a blast at a mosque in Kabul killing 12 people including the imam leading Friday prayers. No group has so far claimed the attack. A government spokesman said that the explosives were placed ahead of the prayers.

VENEZUELA

Media headquarters seized

A Venezuelan court on Friday seized the headquarters of El Nacional newspaper, after it failed to pay a US$13 million defamation award to a top socialist party official. The Supreme Tribunal of Justice last month issued the award, which stems from a 2015 lawsuit lawmaker Diosdado Cabello, the vice president of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela, filed against El Nacional after it reprinted an article asserting that US officials were investigating Cabello for alleged ties to drug trafficking. The paper at the time said it could not pay that amount. Cabello, who was in 2018 sanctioned by the US, denies any links to drug trafficking. El Nacional general manager Jorge Makriniotis called the move “a new attack on democracy, freedom of expression, private property,” pledging to continue the paper’s reporting.

RUSSIA

Space film crew cast

Producers have picked four people to serve as nonprofessional crew members and actors in what is planned to be the first movie to be shot in outer space, the Roscosmos State Corporation for Space Activities said on Thursday. Some of them are scheduled to be launched on a Soyuz MS-19 craft on Oct. 5 to be delivered to the International Space Station, which orbits Earth at an altitude of about 354km, according to Roscosmos and NASA.