Russia on Friday formally designated the US and the Czech Republic as “unfriendly states” amid the biggest crisis in ties between Moscow and Washington in years.
The Russian government released a decree signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin that was accompanied by a list of “unfriendly states” that “have carried out unfriendly actions” against Russia, Russian nationals or Russian entities.
The Czech embassy would be allowed to employ no more than 19 Russian staff and the US embassy none at all, Moscow said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow remained ready for dialogue, stressing that Moscow had only two nations on its “unfriendly states” list, Russian state news agency TASS reported.
Prague said that the step would only “escalate relations” between Moscow and the Czech Republic, as well as with the EU and its allies.
“We are sorry that Russia has embarked on the confrontation road to its own detriment,” the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
“This measure will also indirectly affect the potential development of relations between ordinary citizens, tourism, and the development of business relations,” it added.
Tensions between Russia and the West have over the past few months spiraled over a litany of issues, including Russia’s military buildup near the border with Ukraine, alleged interference in US elections and other perceived hostile activities.
Russia-US relations have rapidly deteriorated after US President Joe Biden increased pressure on the Kremlin since assuming office in January.
Washington last month announced sanctions and the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats in retaliation for what it says is interference by the Kremlin in US elections, a massive cyberattack and other hostile activity.
Russia in response expelled 10 US diplomats, banned top US officials from entering the country and prohibited the US embassy from employing foreign nationals.
After Biden likened Russian President Vladimir Putin to a “killer,” Moscow temporarily recalled its ambassador from the US and later said that the US envoy should also head to Washington for consultations.
The US embassy in Moscow was forced to suspend most consular services to Americans and stopped issuing visas due to a drastic reduction of staff following the tit-for-tat sanctions.
However, on Friday, the embassy said that it would temporarily resume consular services for its citizens “through July 16.”
SABOTAGE ALLEGATIONS
Tensions have also spiraled with the Czech Republic after Prague accused Russian military intelligence of being behind a deadly explosion at an ammunition depot in eastern Czech Republic in 2014.
Moscow last month said that it would cap the number of the Czech embassy staff in a tit-for-tat move after the EU country announced that it would expel dozens of Russian diplomats.
