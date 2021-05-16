The University of California (UC) would stop considering SAT and ACT scores that are submitted with admission and scholarship applications under a settlement of a student lawsuit, the school said on Friday.
The 10-campus system, which has more than 280,000 students in California, decided not to continue fighting a judge’s injunction issued last year that barred it from considering the scores for admission even when they were submitted voluntarily, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
Activists have long argued that standardized tests put minority and low-income students at a disadvantage.
Critics say that test questions often contain inherent bias that more privileged children are better equipped to answer.
They also say that wealthier students typically take expensive preparation courses that help boost their scores, which many students cannot afford.
That was the argument in a 2019 lawsuit filed against the university system on behalf of some high- school students and nonprofit groups.
The settlement, reached earlier this month, “ensures that the university will not revert to its planned use of the SAT and ACT, which its own regents have admitted are racist metrics,” Amanda Savage, an attorney representing the students, said in a statement reported by the newspaper.
The UC Board of Regents last year voted to drop the SAT and ACT tests as admission requirements through 2024 and eliminate them for California residents after that.
Prospective students applying for programs this year did not submit SAT or ACT scores.
However, regents said that applicants for the fall semester this year and next year could submit the scores voluntarily.
The new settlement would “provide certainty for students and their families, counselors and high schools,” the school said.
Under the agreement, SAT and ACT scores would not be considered for admission for students applying for entry from fall this year to spring 2025.
However, the scores that are submitted voluntarily can be used for course placement after a student is admitted.
FairTest, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit group that is generally opposed to standardized testing, last month announced that more than 1,400 accredited colleges and universities that grant bachelor’s degrees would not require students applying for fall next year to submit test scores.
That is more than 60 percent of the undergraduate institutions in the US, the group said.
