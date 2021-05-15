World News Quick Take

UNITED STATES

Soldier awaits spy verdict

A former member of the Army Special Forces who admitted divulging military secrets to Russia over a 15-year period is scheduled to be sentenced on espionage charges. Peter Dzibinski Debbins, 46, pleaded guilty in November last year to a Espionage Act charge in the US District Court in Alexandria, Virginia. He was scheduled to be sentenced yesterday. Dzibinski Debbins’ relationship with Russian intelligence dates back to 1996, when he on a visit to Russia gave a handler the names of four Catholic nuns he had visited after a Russian intelligence agent told him that the nuns were involved in cult activity. He later provided details about activities of his Special Forces unit overseas and the names of fellow service members. Prosecutors said that his motive might have been bitterness about his time in the Army and that he considered himself a “loyal son of Russia.”

NEPAL

Former PM reappointed

Former prime minister KP Sharma Oli has been reappointed after the country’s political opposition failed to secure the majority of lawmakers’ support. Oli, 69, had lost a no-confidence vote on Monday following months of feuding within his ruling Nepal Communist Party and coalition partners. However, after the president called on parties to propose a new candidate by Thursday, the opposition Nepali Congress found it was unable to cobble together a majority. Oli was thus reinstated. “Respected President Bidya Devi Bhandari has appointed KP Sharma Oli... as the prime minister,” a statement from the president’s office said. This latest installment of political turmoil comes as the Himalayan country reels from the COVID-19 pandemic, with acute shortages of oxygen and hospital beds. The Nepal Medical Association has called on politicians to “postpone their political calculations” and prioritize saving lives, after Oli has for months faced criticism for alleged mishandling of the health crisis, corruption and political infighting.

MEXICO

Legal action targets art sale

The government on Thursday said it would take legal measures to try to stop a auction of pre-Hispanic artifacts by the Sotheby’s New York auction house scheduled for Tuesday next week. The National Institute of Anthropology and History said that some of the artifacts to be auctioned are part of the country’s cultural heritage, adding that it has appealed to the International Criminal Police Organization to request assistance in the case. The catalogue for that auction includes a serpentine stone carving of an Olmec head, a Maya stone carving depicting a bat or jaguar and a serpent, and a clay pitcher in the form of a waterfowl. Presale price estimates for the pieces range up to US$70,000.

UNITED STATES

Cat escapes fifth-floor fire

A Chicago cat might now only have eight lives after on Thursday jumping out of a fifth-floor window to escape an apartment fire. Chicago Fire Department personnel were extinguishing the blaze when a black cat appeared through billowing smoke at a broken window. It briefly tested the side of the building with its front paws and then jumped. It missed a wall as it hurtled downward and landed on all four paws on a lawn, from where immediately ran away. “It went under my car and hid until she felt better after a couple of minutes and came out and tried to scale the wall to get back in,” a fire department spokesman said, adding that the that he is trying to track down the owner of the uninjured cat.