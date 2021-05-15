In a major step toward returning to pre-COVID-19 life, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing them outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.
“Today is a great day for America,” an unmasked US President Joe Biden said during an address in the White House’s Rose Garden, heralding the new guidance.
Hours earlier in the Oval Office, where Biden was meeting with Republican lawmakers vaccinated against COVID-19, he led the group in removing their masks when the guidance was announced.
Photo: AP
“If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask,” he said, summarizing the new guidance and encouraging more Americans to roll up their sleeves. “Get vaccinated — or wear a mask until you do.”
The guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it would help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues — even removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.
“We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told an earlier White House briefing.
The centers and the Biden administration have faced pressure to ease restrictions on fully vaccinated people — those who are two weeks past their last required COVID-19 vaccine dose — in part to highlight the benefits of getting the shot.
The country’s aggressive vaccination campaign has paid off: US virus cases are at their lowest rate since September last year, deaths are at their lowest point since April last year and the test positivity rate is at the lowest point since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Walensky said that the long-awaited change is thanks to the millions of people who have gotten vaccinated and is based on the latest science about how well those shots are working.
“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities — large or small — without wearing a mask or physically distancing,” Walensky said. “If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic.”
The new guidance is likely to open the door to confusion, since there is no surefire way for businesses or others to distinguish between those who are fully vaccinated and those who are not.
“Millions of Americans are doing the right thing and getting vaccinated, but essential workers are still forced to play mask police for shoppers who are unvaccinated and refuse to follow local COVID safety measures,” United Food and Commercial Workers International Union president Marc Perrone said. “Are they now supposed to become the vaccination police?”
Walensky and Biden said that those who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks indoors.
“We’ve gotten this far — please protect yourself until you get to the finish line,” Biden said, adding that most Americans under 65 years old are not yet fully vaccinated.
The US government was not going to enforce the mask wearing guidance on those not yet fully vaccinated, he said.
“We’re not going to go out and arrest people,” Biden said.
“If you haven’t been vaccinated, wear your mask for your own protection and the protection of the people who also have not been vaccinated yet,” he said.
