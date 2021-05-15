Japan, in surprise move, to add three more prefectures to state of emergency

Reuters, TOKYO





The government is to declare a state of emergency in three more prefectures hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura said yesterday, in a surprise move reflecting growing concerns about the spread of the virus.

Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima prefectures tomorrow will join Tokyo, Osaka and four other prefectures under a state of emergency until May 31, said Nishimura, who is also in charge of COVID-19 countermeasures.

The government had originally proposed a more targeted “quasi-emergency” declaration for five additional prefectures.

“There were various views expressed at the meeting [with experts],” Nishimura told reporters. “Based on those views, we retracted our original proposal, and came up with this new one and got approval for it.”

The other two prefectures are to be added to the lesser declaration as planned.

The rising state of emergency declarations come as Japan grapples with a surge of a more infectious strain of COVID-19 just 10 weeks before the Tokyo Olympic Games are due to begin.

With the latest measures, 19 out of Japan’s 47 prefectures covering about 70 percent of its population would fall under restrictions that include closures of eateries by 8pm, and a ban on alcohol at bars and restaurants.

Experts say medical resources are being pushed to the brink, while Japan’s vaccination drive has been the slowest among advanced nations, with just 3 percent of the population vaccinated, according to Reuters data.

Public opposition to the Olympics — already postponed a year due to the global pandemic — has persisted as Japan struggles to contain new infections.

The northern island prefecture of Hokkaido, which is set to host the marathon, on Thursday reported a record 712 cases, while Tokyo reported 1,010 cases.

Japan has recorded 667,330 confirmed cases, with 11,250 deaths.

In a rare and blunt expression of trepidation over the Olympics by a high-profile business leader, Softbank Group chief executive Masayoshi Son on Thursday said that he was “afraid” of having the Games, fearing for both Japan and nations sending athletes to Tokyo.

A change.org petition calling for the cancelation of the Olympics garnered more than 350,000 signatures in just nine days — a record pace for the forum’s Japanese version, according to the campaign’s organizer — and was submitted to the Olympic and Paralympic committee heads, as well as Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.