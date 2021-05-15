A long-awaited quarantine-free travel agreement between Hong Kong and Singapore due to begin on May 26 after several false starts might not go ahead due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Singapore.
Hong Kong Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau (邱騰華) yesterday said that there is a “high chance” the so-called “travel bubble” might not proceed as scheduled, dealing another blow to a border-opening plan that was initially set to happen in November last year.
Hong Kong and Singapore have both taken strict measures to combat COVID-19 outbreaks that in terms of caseloads pale in comparison to other parts of the world: Hong Kong has reported 11,817 cases and 210 deaths, while Singapore has had about 61,453 cases — mostly in migrant worker dormitories — and 31 deaths.
Nations elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region, such as Australia and New Zealand, which have launched a bilateral “travel bubble,” have kept virus cases low with stringent border controls.
Singapore is now trying to combat a growing outbreak, which includes a cluster at the city-state’s Changi airport.
Dozens of cases have been linked to the airport, prompting the closure of two terminals, and the Jewel entertainment and retail complex.
The comments by Yau could dash the hopes of many people planning to fly between the two financial hubs for business, and to reunite with friends and family for the first time in months.
Even if the “bubble” does go ahead, visitors to Singapore would likely encounter tighter social distancing restrictions given the outbreak there.
“We hope to give a more perfect answer early next week as to when the bubble arrangement would be launched or otherwise,” Yau said at a news conference following a conversation with his counterpart in Singapore.
“The Singapore minister told me that there might be a high chance that the bubble arrangement may not be able to resume under the agreed mechanism as we scheduled on May 26,” Yau said, referring to Singaporean Minister of Transport Ong Ye Kong (王乙康), who is moving on from his role this weekend following a Cabinet reshuffle.
“We will be reviewing the situation particularly in the next couple of days,” Yau added.
A long line of people on Sunday snaked across the sand of Miami Beach, Florida, as dozens of travelers from Latin America waited their turn at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination booth. Sweating under the afternoon sun, visitors checked into an online system — no proof of residence required — and soon after received a free, single-dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and a vaccination card. People had come from all over Latin America — Ecuador, El Salvador, Venezuela — where the vaccine rollout has been slow and hampered by supply shortages. “In my country, [COVID-19] is getting out of hand and there’s
A man was left stranded on a glass-bottomed suspension bridge in northeastern China after sudden gale-force winds shattered the transparent panels around him. The man was on the 100m-high bridge at Piyan Mountain in Longjing city, when it was hit by sudden strong weather, the local tourism department said. TRAPPED Gusts of up to 150kph blew out several glass panels, trapping the tourist until he could be rescued by firefighters, police, and forestry and tourism personnel more than half an hour later. Photographs shared on social media showed the man clinging to the side of the bridge, surrounded by gaping holes where the
‘COVERT’ ACTIVITY: The High Court ruled against a Chinese-born Australian former adviser to a state lawmaker, who allegedly advanced ‘policy goals of a foreign principal’ A Chinese-born Australian political adviser yesterday lost his challenge in Australia’s highest court against laws banning covert foreign interference in domestic politics. John Zhang (張智森) also lost his Australian High Court challenge in a unanimous decision of seven judges to the validity of search warrants executed by police at his Sydney home and offices last year as part of an investigation into illegal foreign interference on behalf of China. Zhang was an adviser to New South Wales Lawmaker Shaoquett Moselmane, whose membership in the opposition Labor Party was suspended after he was also the target of police raids. The raids in June last
US actress Scarlett Johansson on Saturday urged the film industry to “step back” from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) as criticism of the opaque film industry group, which controls the Golden Globe awards, continues to mount for sexism and racism. The Avengers star said in a statement that the “HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition.” Johansson said that “as an actor promoting a film,” participating in the organization’s news conferences and award shows “has often meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on