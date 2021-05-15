COVID-19: HK says ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore in doubt

GROWING OUTBREAK: Even if the travel arrangement does go ahead, Hong Kongers visiting Singapore would likely encounter tighter social distancing restrictions

Bloomberg





A long-awaited quarantine-free travel agreement between Hong Kong and Singapore due to begin on May 26 after several false starts might not go ahead due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Singapore.

Hong Kong Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau (邱騰華) yesterday said that there is a “high chance” the so-called “travel bubble” might not proceed as scheduled, dealing another blow to a border-opening plan that was initially set to happen in November last year.

Hong Kong and Singapore have both taken strict measures to combat COVID-19 outbreaks that in terms of caseloads pale in comparison to other parts of the world: Hong Kong has reported 11,817 cases and 210 deaths, while Singapore has had about 61,453 cases — mostly in migrant worker dormitories — and 31 deaths.

Nations elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region, such as Australia and New Zealand, which have launched a bilateral “travel bubble,” have kept virus cases low with stringent border controls.

Singapore is now trying to combat a growing outbreak, which includes a cluster at the city-state’s Changi airport.

Dozens of cases have been linked to the airport, prompting the closure of two terminals, and the Jewel entertainment and retail complex.

The comments by Yau could dash the hopes of many people planning to fly between the two financial hubs for business, and to reunite with friends and family for the first time in months.

Even if the “bubble” does go ahead, visitors to Singapore would likely encounter tighter social distancing restrictions given the outbreak there.

“We hope to give a more perfect answer early next week as to when the bubble arrangement would be launched or otherwise,” Yau said at a news conference following a conversation with his counterpart in Singapore.

“The Singapore minister told me that there might be a high chance that the bubble arrangement may not be able to resume under the agreed mechanism as we scheduled on May 26,” Yau said, referring to Singaporean Minister of Transport Ong Ye Kong (王乙康), who is moving on from his role this weekend following a Cabinet reshuffle.

“We will be reviewing the situation particularly in the next couple of days,” Yau added.