NEW ZEALAND

‘Haka’ draws eviction

A lawmaker on Wednesday was thrown out of parliament’s debating chamber for performing a Maori haka in protest at what he said were racist arguments. Rawiri Waititi’s stance came after ongoing debate among lawmakers about the government’s plans to set up a new Maori Health Authority. Some lawmakers have said that the plan is separatist. Waititi, coleader of the Maori Party, said that those arguments amounted to racist rhetoric. Waititi told lawmakers in the chamber that he was forced to listen to a “constant barrage of insults.” If that kind of attitude was acceptable, “then I find this House in disrepute,” he said. Speaker Trevor Mallard told Waititi to sit down, but instead he performed a haka, a traditional dance or challenge accompanied by a chant. “Order. The member will now leave the chamber,” Mallard told Waititi, which he did along with his party’s other coleader, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer. However, Waititi’s stance is not supported by all Maori lawmakers. After Waititi left, Labour Party Deputy Leader Kelvin Davis said that there was relatively little support base for the Maori Party. “Don’t ever think that a party that gets 1.2 percent of the vote actually represent the views of Maoridom,” Davis told lawmakers.

UNITED STATES

Charity ex-head pleads guilty

The former executive director of a suburban Chicago nonprofit created to help children with disabilities on Wednesday pleaded guilty to federal charges that he stole more than US$800,000 from the organization. Stuart Nitzkin, 45, of Deerfield, Illinois, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud during an arraignment conducted by videoconference before District Judge Sara Ellis. A criminal information made public last week alleged that Nitzkin stole more than US$831,000 from Organization A. However, online records show that the nonprofit was the American Friends of the Israel Sport Center for the Disabled. The group is the US chapter of a charity founded in 1960 that specializes in the physical and psychological rehabilitation of Israeli children and youth. Nitzkin was accused of using funds stolen between April 2011 and September 2016 to pay personal expenses, including luxury vacations with his family to Ireland, Las Vegas, Puerto Rico and Florida; personal golfing expenses; and thousands of dollars in tickets to Chicago Bulls games and other sporting events. Prosecutors said that Nitzkin was paid about US$150,000 a year to raise money for the organization. Nitzkin’s attorney, Adam Sheppard, on Friday last week said that the charity was “a cause to which [Nitzkin] was deeply devoted” and that he has since worked to repay what he allegedly took from the group. “I misused organizational funds for my own personal use, your honor,” he said when Ellis asked what he did.

UNITED STATES

Boys arrested over robbery

An 11-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of robbing an 80-year-old California man, and police said the 11-year-old was driving a stolen car. The robbery victim, an Asian man, was walking in a residential area of San Leandro when he was attacked and robbed by the two juveniles, KRON-TV reported. Police tracked down the suspects and said the 11-year-old was behind the wheel of a vehicle stolen during a carjacking in Oakland on Monday. “We are thankful that we were able to capture these juveniles safely and expeditiously,” police Lieutenant Ali Khan said. Detectives are investigating whether the suspects committed any other crimes in the San Francisco Bay Area.