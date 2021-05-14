The whereabouts of a tiger that was found briefly wandering a Houston neighborhood on Wednesday remained unknown as the Texas man who police allege owns the animal was released on bond.
An attorney for Victor Cuevas told reporters that his client is not the tiger’s owner and like authorities is worried about the animal’s safety.
“We’re going to do everything we can do to try to find this cat and get this cat to a nice, safe place where it can enjoy a nice comfortable life,” attorney Michael Elliott told a news conference outside the Fort Bend County Jail.
Photo: AP
Cuevas had been booked into the jail on Monday after being charged with evading arrest by Houston police in Harris County.
While Elliott has denied Cuevas is the owner or caretaker of the tiger, the attorney has told reporters the animal is a nine-month-old male named India.
Cuevas, 26, who stood next to Elliott, did not speak.
Elliott declined to answer questions about who the owner of the tiger could be, saying they would do their own investigation to find the tiger, as Houston police had not done a good job.
Houston police spokesman John Cannon said that his agency was still searching for the tiger.
“We all love animals, including my client... The public wants to know, we want to know to,” Elliott said. “We want to find India and we’re going to work hard to do that.”
When he was arrested, Cuevas was already out on bond after being charged with murder in a 2017 fatal shooting of a man outside a restaurant in Fort Bend County.
The last time anyone had an eye on the tiger was on Sunday night, when residents in a west Houston neighborhood called police after spotting India outside their homes.
Several videos showed the tiger coming face-to-face with an armed off-duty Waller County sheriff’s deputy.
The deputy told police he was alerted about the tiger on Nextdoor, a neighborhood-based social media app.
During the encounter, the deputy told Cuevas to get the animal back inside as Cuevas yelled: “Don’t shoot my cat,” according to court documents made public on Wednesday.
No shots were fired.
The deputy witnessed Cuevas putting the tiger in the back seat of a white Jeep Cherokee before speeding off, prompting a pursuit, court documents said.
Cuevas also apparently had two monkeys in the home, police said.
