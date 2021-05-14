Republican Party dumps its House leader Cheney

AP, WASHINGTON





Republicans on Wednesday dumped US Representative Liz Cheney from her US House of Representatives leadership.

Cheney said that she would keep trying to wrench the party away from former US president Donald Trump and his “destructive lies.”

Meeting behind closed doors, Republican lawmakers took less than 20 minutes and a voice vote to oust the Wyoming representative from her job as their No. 3 House leader.

Cheney has repeatedly rebuked Trump over his claims that his re-election bid last year was fraudulently stolen from him and for his words ahead of the breach of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“If you want leaders who will enable and spread his destructive lies, I’m not your person,” she told her colleagues before the vote, according to a person who provided her remarks on condition of anonymity. “You have plenty of others to choose from. That will be their legacy.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters at the White House: “I don’t think anybody is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election. I think that is all over with.”

McCarthy spoke a week after Trump released a statement saying: “The fraudulent presidential election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as ‘the big lie.’”

Cheney’s critics say that she was not ousted because of her view of Trump, but her persistence in publicly expressing it, undermining the unity they want party leaders to display in advance of elections next year, when they hope to win House control.

Several also say that voters’ allegiance to Trump means the party’s electoral prospects without him would be dismal.

Cheney, 54, would seem to have an uphill climb in her quest to redirect the party away from Trump.

“Bring it on,” Cheney said of a potential challenge by a Trump ally, in a portion of an interview released by NBC News.

Polls show Trump’s hold is deep and wide on the party’s voters. Many of the views she and her father, former US vice president Dick Cheney, share — including a belief in assertively projecting US military force abroad — have lost ground to Trump’s “America first” agenda.

Outside the meeting, Liz Cheney told reporters that the US needs a Republican Party “that is based upon fundamental principles of conservatism, and I am committed and dedicated to ensuring that that’s how this party goes forward, and I plan to lead the fight to do that.”

“I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office,” she said.

Later, Trump weighed in on her exit.

“Liz Cheney is a bitter, horrible human being,” he said. “I watched her yesterday and realized how bad she is for the Republican Party. She has no personality or anything good having to do with politics or our country.”

“You can’t have a conference chair who recites Democrat talking points,” US Representative Jim Jordan said, using the formal title for Liz Cheney’s former post.

“Congresswoman Liz Cheney is a leader of great courage, patriotism and integrity,” Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.