A man accused of killing eight people, six of them women of Asian descent, in shootings at three Atlanta-area massage businesses was on Tuesday indicted on murder charges by two separate grand juries, and one prosecutor filed notice that she would also seek hate crime charges and the death penalty.
A Fulton County grand jury indicted Robert Aaron Long, 22, in the March 16 slayings of Suncha Kim, 69; Park Soon-chung, 74; Hyun-jung Grant, 51; and Yue Yong-ae, 63.
Another grand jury in Cherokee County indicted Long for a separate shooting there that resulted in the killings of Xiaojie “Emily” Tan (譚小潔), 49; Feng Daoyou (馮道友), 44; Delaina Yaun, 33; and Paul Michels, 54.
Photo: AFP
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis also filed notice that she intends to seek a hate crime sentence enhancement and the death penalty against Long, who is white.
The hate crime charges are based on the actual or perceived race, national origin, sex and gender of the four women killed, the notice says.
The charges and the decisions to seek the death penalty and a sentencing enhancement under the hate crime law “send a message that everyone within this community is valued,” Willis told a news conference on Tuesday.
“Today we have taken another step forward in seeking justice for the victims of this crime and for their family members,” Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace said in a news release.
Wallace said that she would make a decision on whether to seek the death penalty before Long’s arraignment, which has not yet been scheduled.
Georgia’s new hate crimes law does not provide for a stand-alone hate crime. After a person is convicted of an underlying crime, a jury must determine whether it is motivated by bias, which carries an additional penalty.
The 19-count Fulton County indictment includes charges of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and domestic terrorism.
The domestic terrorism charge says that Long committed a series of illegal acts “which were interrelated by distinguishing characteristics, with the intent to cause serious bodily harm and to kill individuals and groups of individuals, and with the intent to intimidate the civilian population of this state and of its political subdivisions.”
Four aggravated assault charges have to do with the shootings of the four victims who died. For a fifth, the indictment says that Long pointed a gun at another woman, causing her “reasonable apprehension of immediately receiving a violent injury.”
The charges in the 23-count Cherokee County indictment are related to the shooting at a spa near suburban Woodstock in which four people were killed and one was wounded.
The Cherokee County charges include malice murder, felony murder, attempt to commit murder and aggravated assault.
Willis’ decision to seek the death penalty is a departure from her stance during her campaign to become district attorney last year.
During a candidate forum last year, Willis answered yes when asked: “Will you commit to refuse to seek the death penalty?”
“Last year I told the voters of Fulton County that I could not imagine a circumstance where I would seek [the death penalty],” Willis told the news conference. “Unfortunately, a case has arisen ... that I believe warrants the ultimate penalty and we shall seek it.”
