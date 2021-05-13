Cities not adapting with climate

AFP, PARIS





Hundreds of cities have no climate adaptation plans in place, despite rising threats such as floods, heat waves and pollution, putting 400 million people at risk across the world, a report released yesterday said.

CDP, a global non-profit that collects data disclosed by companies, cities, states and regions on environmental impact, analyzed more than 800 global cities and found that 43 percent do not yet have a plan to adapt to climate challenges.

With people drawn to live in urban areas, CDP estimated that by 2030, about 400 million people would be living in poorly prepared cities.

Rescue personnel paddle in floodwaters in Homewood, Alabama, on Tuesday last week. Photo: AP

“The urgent need to act and have adaptation measures in place to keep the citizens safe, is increasing together with” the growing urban population, CDP policy director for Europe Mirjam Wolfrum said.

Ninety-three percent of the cities in the report were facing “significant threats,” while 60 percent highlighted “substantive” water security issues, Wolfrum said.

The top five hazards are flash and surface flooding, heat waves, rainstorms, extreme hot days and droughts, she said, adding that air pollution is also a major health concern, the report said.

Ongoing adaptation strategies in the municipalities that reported to CDP include tree planting (20 percent), flood mapping (18 percent) and developing crisis management plans such as evacuation systems (14 percent).

With cities responsible for about 70 percent of global emissions, the report said that urban centers are also looking at schemes such as increasing the use of renewable energy sources, and improving green spaces, transport infrastructure and recycling.

Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, countries agreed to limit global heating to 2°C, with a target of 1.5°C.

However, in some cases cities are also moving faster and setting more ambitious climate targets than national governments, CDP said.

The report highlighted Santa Fe County in New Mexico, Greater Manchester in the UK and Penampang in Malaysia — the first city in Southeast Asia to report a net zero ambition.

There has also been a marked increase in cities taking part in the CDP’s annual report, with 812 disclosing last year, compared with just 48 in the first study in 2011.

Wolfrum said that this could be due to climate changes being increasingly visible.

“People in the city council, they can now feel this and see this,” she said. “They are already paying billions in climate hazards, and they see this as increasing.”

However, even those with climate plans are struggling to finance them, with one-quarter of all cities citing budget shortfalls as a barrier to action, CDP said.

Globally, cities said they needed at least US$72 billion to finance planned environmental projects, with about three-quarters looking to the private sector for funding and innovation to help plug the gaps.

“As an investment in the future, the costs of action greatly outweigh the cost of inaction,” Wolfrum said.