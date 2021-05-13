Exquisitely garbed in a traditional cheongsam dress, 76-year-old Sang Xiuzhu is one of an unlikely vanguard of elderly influencers storming Chinese social media with videos of glamor in the golden years.
Two years ago she joined the “Fashion Grandmas,” whose one-minute clips and livestreams of them turning Beijing’s streets into a catwalk are devoured by millions of fans.
They mix elegance with epithets of wisdom — on marriage, love and life — from a generation who are now increasingly integral to both the economy and online culture of China.
Photo: AFP
“Our young fans say they are not afraid of aging after seeing grannies like us living fashionable and happy lives,” Sang said.
China is getting old fast and Beijing is faced with the monumental challenge of how to provide for tens of millions of retirees.
However, this has also opened opportunities for those who are financially comfortable in their dotage and able to harness the commercial possibilities of technology.
It is an economy worth hundreds of billions of dollars, craving longevity, entertainment and consumer goods, and hooked like everybody else to their smartphones.
The “Fashion Grandmas” collective has 23 main members, with dozens more fringe contributors across the country, all aged between their late 50s and their mid-70s.
They make money from pop-up ads in their videos and livestreaming product sales.
“They can sell 200 units of a product within a minute of starting a stream,” their agent, He Daling, said.
Their videos also carry messages of inspiration, such as “beauty is not only for the young,” or “even the elderly can live a wonderful life!” as well as serious messages such as callouts of domestic violence.
One of their videos shows a man raise a hand to hit his girlfriend in a store, before a furious older woman grabs his arm and waves for him to be dragged away by security guards.
“Domestic violence is illegal,” reads the text on the screen, adding that it is “shameful” to hit women.
Another shows a pregnant woman being threatened by her husband before an elegant granny has him pinned back in his chair by bodyguards and gives the woman a hug.
“The elderly should live how they want and be optimistic,” Sang told reporters. “Age is just a number.”
A generation of Chinese born in the 1960s are reaching their mandatory retirement age of 60 for men and 55 for women. These new retirees are the first group to receive higher education after the Mao Zedong (毛澤東)-era Cultural Revolution, which scorned the “bourgeois” pursuit of learning and left a generation without social mobility.
“They are richer and highly educated,” said Bian Changyong, chief executive of Beijing Dama Technology Co, which helps run the elderly influencers’ social media. “That improves the ‘cashability’ and quality of China’s elderly Internet industry.”
The value of China’s “gray-haired” economy is estimated to reach 5.7 trillion yuan (US$884.5 billion) this year, according to iiMedia Research.
Bian said the COVID-19 pandemic had also pushed the elderly deeper online, hunting for shopping and entertainment.
To reach this vast untapped pool of older consumers, Bian’s company also provides online courses for senior citizens to learn singing, dancing or kung fu through livestreaming channels.
“China’s mobile Internet industry has earned money from every group ... men, women, youngsters, parents, but not the elderly,” Bian said. “This could be the last structural opportunity of the industry.”
Granny Ruan Yaqing, 58, has her own video channel and uses an iPhone to reach more than 6 million fans as she tours Beijing’s history and culture.
She fell into the world of video-streaming to avoid becoming a “nagging” presence stuck at home, she joked.
However, she also carries a message on the virtues of age from a golden generation refusing to be pushed into the background of modern China.
“Young people assume the elderly know nothing,” she said. “Actually we know everything.”
A long line of people on Sunday snaked across the sand of Miami Beach, Florida, as dozens of travelers from Latin America waited their turn at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination booth. Sweating under the afternoon sun, visitors checked into an online system — no proof of residence required — and soon after received a free, single-dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and a vaccination card. People had come from all over Latin America — Ecuador, El Salvador, Venezuela — where the vaccine rollout has been slow and hampered by supply shortages. “In my country, [COVID-19] is getting out of hand and there’s
A man was left stranded on a glass-bottomed suspension bridge in northeastern China after sudden gale-force winds shattered the transparent panels around him. The man was on the 100m-high bridge at Piyan Mountain in Longjing city, when it was hit by sudden strong weather, the local tourism department said. TRAPPED Gusts of up to 150kph blew out several glass panels, trapping the tourist until he could be rescued by firefighters, police, and forestry and tourism personnel more than half an hour later. Photographs shared on social media showed the man clinging to the side of the bridge, surrounded by gaping holes where the
US actress Scarlett Johansson on Saturday urged the film industry to “step back” from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) as criticism of the opaque film industry group, which controls the Golden Globe awards, continues to mount for sexism and racism. The Avengers star said in a statement that the “HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition.” Johansson said that “as an actor promoting a film,” participating in the organization’s news conferences and award shows “has often meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on
A string of lights that lobbed across the night sky in parts of the US on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday had some people wondering if a fleet of UFOs was coming, but it had others — mostly amateur stargazers and professional astronomers — lamenting the industrialization of space. The train of lights was actually a series of relatively low-flying satellites launched by Elon Musk’s SpaceX as part of its Starlink Internet service earlier last week. Callers swamped TV stations from Texas to Wisconsin reporting the lights and musing about UFOs. An e-mail to a spokesman for SpaceX was not returned on Saturday,