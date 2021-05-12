Israeli airstrikes kill 24: Gaza officials

RISING VIOLENCE: Israel accused Gaza militants of firing more than 200 rockets, injuring six Israeli civilians, while Hamas said Israeli airstrikes killed at least nine children

AP, GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip





Israel early yesterday unleashed new airstrikes on Gaza, hitting the high-rise home of a Hamas field commander and two border tunnels dug by militants, as Hamas and other armed groups fired dozens of rockets toward Israel. It was an escalation sparked by weeks of tensions in contested Jerusalem.

Since sundown on Monday when the cross-border fighting erupted, 24 Palestinians — including nine children — were killed in Gaza, most by airstrikes, Gaza health officials said.

The Israeli military said 15 of the dead were militants.

A wounded Palestinian boy reacts as he is transported to a hospital following an Israeli airstrike on a building in Gaza City yesterday. Photo: Reuters

During the same period, Gaza militants fired more than 200 rockets toward Israel, injuring six Israeli civilians.

This was preceded by hours of clashes on Monday between Palestinians and Israeli security forces, mainly in Jerusalem, but also across the West Bank.

More than 700 Palestinians were hurt, including nearly 500 who were treated at hospitals.

A damaged house is pictured at a targeted residential neighborhood in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon yesterday. Photo: AFP

The current violence, like previous rounds, was fueled by conflicting claims over Jerusalem, home to major holy sites of Islam, Judaism and Christianity. The rival national and religious narratives of Israelis and Palestinians are rooted in the city, making it the emotional core of their long conflict.

In the past, cross-border fighting between Israel and Hamas, the group that rules Gaza, would typically end after a few days, often helped by behind-the-scenes mediation by Qatar, Egypt and others. It was not clear if that trajectory would be repeated this time.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday warned that fighting could “continue for some time.”

Israeli military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus yesterday told reporters that the military was in “the early stages” of strikes against Gaza targets it had planned well in advance.

The escalation comes at a time of political limbo in Israel. Netanyahu has been acting as a caretaker prime minister since an inconclusive parliament election in March.

The tensions in Jerusalem coincided with the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in the middle of last month. Critics say heavy-handed police measures helped stoke nightly unrest, including a decision to temporarily seal off a popular night-time gathering spot where Palestinian residents would meet after evening prayers.

Another flashpoint was the Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah where dozens of Palestinians are under threat of eviction by Jewish settlers.

Over the weekend, confrontations erupted at al-Aqsa Mosque compound in east Jerusalem, which was captured and annexed by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war. The compound, in Jerusalem’s Old City, is the third holiest site of Islam and the holiest site of Judaism.

For four successive days, Israel police fired tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets at Palestinians in the compound who hurled stones and chairs. Hundreds of Palestinians were hurt, requiring treatment at hospitals. Two dozen officers were also injured. At times, police fired stun grenades into the carpeted mosque.

On Monday evening, Hamas began firing rockets from Gaza, setting off air raid sirens as far as Jerusalem, after giving Israel a deadline to withdraw Israeli security forces from the compound. From there on, the escalation was rapid.

Conricus said Gaza militants fired more than 200 rockets at Israel, with about one-third falling short and landing in Gaza.

The army said that a rocket landed a direct hit on a seven-story apartment block in the coastal Israeli city of Ashkelon. Photographs and videos from the scene showed a large blast hole on the side of the building.

Israeli paramedic service Magen David Adom said it treated six people injured in the rocket strike. Two were hospitalized in moderate condition.

Conricus said the military hit 130 targets in Gaza, including the high-rise home of a Hamas field commander and two tunnels militants were digging under the border with Israel.

In all, Israel killed 15 militants, Conricus said, including some tunnel diggers.

He said Israel’s new system of concrete barriers and electronic sensors, intended to thwart tunnel digging, has been operational for the past six months and has proven itself.

He did not address Gaza health ministry reports that nine children were among 24 Palestinians killed overnight.