COVID-19: Hugs to be allowed in England from next week as restrictions are eased

AP, LONDON





In less than a week, people in England will be able to give friends and family a hug for the first time since restrictions were put in place in March last year at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said that he has given the go-ahead for that much-missed human contact from Monday next week as part of the next round of lockdown easing following a sharp fall in new infections.

Other easing measures include the reopening of pubs and restaurants indoors, as well as movie theaters and hotels, and allowing two households to meet up inside a home.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives an update on the COVID-19 pandemic at a news conference at the Downing Street Briefing Room in London on Monday. Photo: AFP

However, he said that people should exercise common sense given that social contact is the main way COVID-19 is transmitted. He also said people should remain vigilant to unexpected changes in the pandemic data and the spread of new variants that could bypass some of the immunity provided by the UK’s successful vaccination campaign.

“This unlocking amounts to a very considerable step on the road back to normality and I am confident we will be able to go further,” Johnson said at a briefing in Downing Street. “This doesn’t mean that we can suddenly throw caution to the wind... I urge you to think about the vulnerability of your loved ones, whether they have had a vaccine, one or two doses, and whether there has been time for that vaccine to take effect.”

The UK is recording about 2,000 new cases per day, compared with a daily peak of nearly 70,000 in January. Daily deaths have also plummeted, with only four recorded on Monday.

Johnson’s announcement was preceded with the news that the UK’s alert level was also lowered to level 3 from level 4 following a “consistent” fall in cases, hospital admissions and deaths.

It means that transmission of the virus is no longer deemed to be high or rising exponentially, though still being in general circulation.

In the easing in England next week, Johnson said that six people, or two households even if the total is higher, would be able to mix inside homes, as well as in pubs and restaurants.

The limits on outdoor gatherings would be raised to 30 people.

Indoor entertainment activities such as movie theaters, soft play areas, adult group sports, exercise classes and hotels are also allowed to reopen, while students would no longer have to wear a mask in class.

Since the lockdown started to be eased as part of a plan the government says is being driven by “data, not dates,” the mixing of households was only allowed outdoors, such as in a garden or restaurant patio, provided that social distancing was followed.

The government previously announced a tentative reopening of foreign travel from Monday next week, with only a handful of destinations deemed safe enough to ditch the 10-day quarantine requirements upon return.

Portugal and Iceland now have no quarantine requirements, but other popular destinations such as France, Italy, Spain and Greece would still require quarantine and a series of tests.

Similar restrictions are being eased in the other parts of the UK — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — following a sharp fall in new infections as a result of a long winter lockdown and the rapid rollout of vaccines.

Although the UK has recorded Europe’s highest COVID-19 death toll, with more than 127,870 deaths, new infections have dropped dramatically.

About 53 percent of the British population have received one dose of vaccine, while more than 25 percent have had two jabs — one of the speediest vaccine rollouts in the world.

Though the backdrop is clearly much improved, there are concerns that the British government is being overly hasty in lifting the restrictions on social contact at a time when some parts of the world, such as India, are in the midst of a huge resurgence of the virus.

University of Bedfordshire professor of diversity in public health Gurch Randhawa is one who is wary and he cautioned about potential mixed messaging.

“It is no doubt tempting to relax social distancing, offer the glimmer of a much-needed hug, and lift restrictions on international travel, but this could be a big mistake at this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Randhawa said. “As a minimum, the government should be advising only those [who] have received both vaccination doses to be hugging each other, and even, a short hug, with faces directed away from each other to minimize risk of COVID-19 transmission.”