US regulators have authorized the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12 and said they could begin receiving shots as soon as tomorrow, widening the nation’s inoculation program as vaccination rates have slowed significantly.
It is the first COVID-19 vaccine to be authorized in the US for ages 12 to 15.
Vaccinating younger ages is considered an important step for getting children back into schools safely.
US President Joe Biden has asked states to make the vaccine available to younger adolescents immediately.
Biden issued a statement hailing the authorization as “a promising development in our fight against the virus.”
“If you are a parent who wants to protect your child, or a teenager who is interested in getting vaccinated, today’s decision is a step closer to that goal,” Biden said.
The vaccine has been available under an emergency use authorization to people as young as 16 in the US.
The vaccine makers said they had started seeking full approval for the immunization in people 16 and older last week.
US Food and Drug Administration Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Director Peter Marks told reporters that states would likely be able to begin vaccinating children aged 12 to 15 after an advisory committee of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers the expansion today.
Most children with COVID-19 only develop mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, but they are not without risk of becoming seriously ill and they can still spread the virus. There have been outbreaks traced to sporting events and other activities for children in the age range.
William Gruber, a top vaccine scientist at Pfizer, said the authorization of the vaccine for young teenagers would help the US expand its immune population and protect an age group that has not been completely spared from severe disease.
“I hear from pediatricians and people out in the community, what a godsend this is going to be for the adolescent population, who have been restricted in terms of sports activities, drama club and the other sorts of things that naturally we want them to engage in,” Gruber said.
Many health officials are concerned that vaccine hesitancy in some adults would be even more pronounced when it comes to their children.
Parents might question the risks versus benefits, given the unknowns about the vaccines’ long-term impact on children’s development.
About 46 percent of people in the US have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to CDC data, but the pace of vaccinations has slowed significantly since peaking at a seven-day average of more than 3.3 million doses per day in the middle of last month.
That average had fallen by more than one-third to about 2.1 million shots per day as of Tuesday last week, CDC data showed.
