COVID-19: Singaporean PM condemns racist attack over mask

PHYSICAL ABUSE: A man allegedly shouted racial slurs at a woman of Indian descent for not wearing her mask above her nose and kicked her in the chest

Reuters, SINGAPORE





Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) has condemned an alleged racist attack on a local woman of Indian descent after media reported that she was kicked and abused for not wearing a mask, in a case that is being investigated by police.

Lee wrote on Facebook on Monday night that while people might be anxious and stressed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, “that does not justify racist attitudes and actions, much less physically abusing and assaulting someone because she belongs to a particular race, in this case Indian.”

Local media reported that the 55-year-old Singaporean woman was walking briskly on Friday last week when a man shouted racial slurs at her for not wearing her mask above her nose and kicked her in the chest.

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is interviewed by the BBC in the city-state on March 2. Photo: EPA-EFE / Singaporean Ministry of Communications

Masks are mandatory in public in Singapore, but can be removed when exercising, including brisk walking.

The alleged attack came as Singapore tightened social distancing regulations and with authorities detecting a rising number of locally acquired COVID-19 variants, including a more contagious variant first detected in India.

Other politicians in Singapore also condemned the alleged attack.

“We felt indignant when Asians were attacked merely because of their race in other countries. Let us not allow such behavior to take root here,” Singaporean Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu (傅海燕) said.

Violent hate crimes against people of Asian ethnicity have risen globally, especially in the US, since the spread of COVID-19, which was first detected in China in late 2019.

Chinese make up about 75 percent of Singapore’s population, followed by about 15 percent Malay and 7.5 percent Indian.

The city-state is also home to foreign workers from many other nations, and has strict laws to maintain harmony between different ethnic groups and religions.