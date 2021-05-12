Hong Kong yesterday scrapped a plan to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for foreign domestic workers after the proposal sparked an outcry and a diplomatic tussle with the Philippines.
Health officials planned to roll out mandatory inoculations for the 370,000 domestic workers in the territory, mostly poorly paid women from the Philippines and Indonesia.
Those wanting to apply for a work visa — or renew their visa — would need to show they had received two doses of vaccine, but Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) yesterday announced a U-turn.
Photo: AP
“The government has decided not to request mandatory vaccination when helpers renew their contracts,” Lam said, adding that the decision had been made after meetings with officials from the Philippines and Indonesia.
Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin had previously said that the proposal “smacked of discrimination.”
Hong Kong health officials announced the mandatory vaccination plan after two domestic workers were found to be infected with one of the more virulent strains of COVID-19.
They said domestic workers were “high risk” because they often work with the elderly and meet in parks on Sundays — usually their one day off each week.
Labor groups representing domestic workers said they felt they were being singled out, adding that the families they worked for — as well as locals working in environments such as care homes — were not required to get vaccinated.
They also said that wealthier foreign migrants such as the territory’s white-collar financial workers were not being forced to get vaccines when outbreaks were traced to their districts.
Thanks to strict quarantine measures and economically painful social distancing regulations, Hong Kong has kept infections to just under 12,000 cases and 210 deaths.
It has secured ample vaccine doses, but the take-up has been very low.
So far just 16 percent of the territory’s 7.5 million people have received one or more doses of vaccine, a long way from the 60 to 70 percent considered necessary for herd immunity.
Regular polling shows Hong Kongers have some of the lowest support ratings for inoculation in the world.
Some of Hong Kong’s Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines pass their shelf-life in September and officials fret that they could be in the unenviable position of throwing away good doses.
The vaccination drive has been hampered by the Hong Kong government’s low popularity rating.
After huge democracy protests exploded in 2019, Hong Kong’s unpopular unelected leaders — with the backing of Beijing — have overseen a sweeping crackdown on dissent in the territory.
