Germany on Sunday commemorated what would have been the 100th birthday of Sophie Scholl, a young woman who became an icon for her role in the anti-fascist “White Rose” resistance group.
Scholl and other group members were arrested in 1943 after scattering leaflets critical of Adolf Hitler’s regime and the war from a balcony at the University of Munich.
She and her brother Hans refused to apologize or give up their co-conspirators and were executed four days later.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The group’s story, contrasting the Scholl siblings’ gradual awareness and then rejection of the horrors of Nazi ideology and militarism with that of millions of Germans who supported Hitler, has become a staple of history lessons in German schools.
It has also been regularly dramatized in movies, plays and, most recently, an Instagram account.
Dozens of young people in Munich on Sunday took part in a theatrical live performance about Sophie Scholl’s life — held in the open air due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
Attempts by lockdown protesters to portray Sophie Scholl, who was born on May 9, 1921, as an example of the need to resist government rules on wearing masks and social distancing have been denounced by organizations representing Holocaust survivors, including the International Auschwitz Committee.
German Central Council of Jews president Josef Schuster said comparisons between lockdown protesters and the victims of Nazi persecution were “repulsive and intolerable.”
