UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Arms shipment intercepted
The US Navy yesterday announced that it seized an arms shipment hidden aboard a vessel in the Arabian Sea, the latest such interdiction by sailors amid the long-running war in Yemen. The guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey discovered the weapons aboard what the navy described as a stateless dhow in an operation that began on Thursday in the northern reaches of the Arabian Sea. The weapons seized included Chinese-made, Kalashnikov-style assault rifles, sniper rifles, heavy machine guns and rocket-propelled grenade launchers. The navy did not identify where it believed the shipment originated.
NEW ZEALAND
Sydney flights resume
Health officials yesterday cleared the way for quarantine-free flights to resume to Sydney as fears of a COVID-19 outbreak in New South Wales eased. Flights were suspended on Thursday after two people in Sydney tested positive for the virus. It was the third disruption since the quarantine-free “travel bubble” between New Zealand and Australia opened on April 18, almost 400 days after both closed their international borders due to the pandemic. The earlier stoppages to flights to and from Western Australia lasted only a few days. “The current assessment from New Zealand public health officials is that the risk to New Zealand from New South Wales remains low,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.
FRANCE
Seven die in avalanches
Seven people died on Saturday in two separate avalanches in the Savoie region of the French Alps, local authorities said. The prefecture of Savoie said an avalanche took place at about noon in the area of Valloire ski station, killing four hikers between the ages of 42 and 76. Three people were killed in a second avalanche in the afternoon on Mont Pourri, the prefecture said. Savoie, which neighbors Italy, urged hikers, skiers and others to be careful, saying the kind of mild weather experienced at the moment after heavy snowfall in the past week tends to trigger avalanches.
ITALY
Neanderthal remains found
Archeologists have uncovered the fossilized remains of nine Neanderthals in a cave near Rome, shedding new light on how the Italian Peninsula was populated and under what environmental conditions. Anthropologist Mauro Rubini said the large number of remains suggest a significant population of Neanderthals, “the first human society of which we can speak.” Archeologists said the cave had perfectly preserved the environment of 50,000 years ago. They said that fossilized animal remains found in the cave — elephant, rhinoceros and giant deer, among others — shed light on the flora and fauna of the area and its climactic history.
MALDIVES
Bombing suspect arrested
A third man has been arrested following the attempted assassination of former president Mohamed Nasheed, police said yesterday as they renewed an appeal for more information about another suspect. The democracy pioneer and climate advocate was seriously hurt after a bomb attack in the capital, Male, on Thursday night that also injured a British national and two others, which police have blamed on “religious extremists,” “We can confirm that a third individual has been arrested in connection with the May 6 attack early today,” police said in a statement. No further details about the man were released.
When Melinda Gates asked her husband, Microsoft Corp cofounder Bill Gates, to let her coauthor the 2013 annual letter about their foundation, the conversation blew up into a fight. “It got hot,” Melinda Gates wrote in her 2019 book The Moment of Lift. “Bill said the process we had for the Annual Letter had been working well for the foundation for years, and he didn’t see why it should change,” she wrote. Ultimately, Bill Gates agreed for her to write a separate piece about contraceptives, while he penned the main letter about the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s work. In the next year’s letter,
Part of a huge rocket that launched China’s first module for its Tianhe space station is falling back to Earth and could make an uncontrolled re-entry at an unknown landing point. The 30m-high core of the Long March 5B rocket on Thursday launched the “Heavenly Harmony” uncrewed core module into low Earth orbit from Wenchang in China’s Hainan Province. The Long March 5B then itself entered a temporary orbit, setting the stage for one of the largest-ever uncontrolled re-entries. Some experts fear it could land on an inhabited area. “It’s potentially not good,” said Jonathan McDowell, astrophysicist at the Astrophysics Center at Harvard
Remnants of China’s largest rocket launched last week were expected to plunge back through the atmosphere late yesterday or early today, a US federally funded space-focused research and development center said. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday that most debris from the rocket would be burned up on re-entry and is highly unlikely to cause any harm, after the US military said that what it called an uncontrolled re-entry was being tracked by US Space Command. In a Twitter post sent on Friday evening in the US, the Aerospace Corporation said that the latest prediction for the re-entry of
PRIORITIZING SECURITY: Australian Senator Matthew Canavan wrote on Twitter that the officials should be helping ‘Aussies in India return home, not jailing them’ Australia yesterday defended its decision to penalize its own citizens entering the country within two weeks of being in COVID-ravaged India, saying that it had a “strong, clear and absolute” belief that the move was legal. Australian Minister of Health Greg Hunt pointed to the alarming surge of COVID-19 cases in India and the pressure on Australia’s healthcare system as reasons to pause travel until Saturday next week. Australia’s quarantine hotels have seen a 1,500 percent spike in COVID-19 cases from India since March, raising questions about pre-departure testing in India and leading to this “agonizing decision,” Hunt said. “It’s a high-risk situation