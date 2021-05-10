World News Quick Take

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Arms shipment intercepted

The US Navy yesterday announced that it seized an arms shipment hidden aboard a vessel in the Arabian Sea, the latest such interdiction by sailors amid the long-running war in Yemen. The guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey discovered the weapons aboard what the navy described as a stateless dhow in an operation that began on Thursday in the northern reaches of the Arabian Sea. The weapons seized included Chinese-made, Kalashnikov-style assault rifles, sniper rifles, heavy machine guns and rocket-propelled grenade launchers. The navy did not identify where it believed the shipment originated.

NEW ZEALAND

Sydney flights resume

Health officials yesterday cleared the way for quarantine-free flights to resume to Sydney as fears of a COVID-19 outbreak in New South Wales eased. Flights were suspended on Thursday after two people in Sydney tested positive for the virus. It was the third disruption since the quarantine-free “travel bubble” between New Zealand and Australia opened on April 18, almost 400 days after both closed their international borders due to the pandemic. The earlier stoppages to flights to and from Western Australia lasted only a few days. “The current assessment from New Zealand public health officials is that the risk to New Zealand from New South Wales remains low,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

FRANCE

Seven die in avalanches

Seven people died on Saturday in two separate avalanches in the Savoie region of the French Alps, local authorities said. The prefecture of Savoie said an avalanche took place at about noon in the area of Valloire ski station, killing four hikers between the ages of 42 and 76. Three people were killed in a second avalanche in the afternoon on Mont Pourri, the prefecture said. Savoie, which neighbors Italy, urged hikers, skiers and others to be careful, saying the kind of mild weather experienced at the moment after heavy snowfall in the past week tends to trigger avalanches.

ITALY

Neanderthal remains found

Archeologists have uncovered the fossilized remains of nine Neanderthals in a cave near Rome, shedding new light on how the Italian Peninsula was populated and under what environmental conditions. Anthropologist Mauro Rubini said the large number of remains suggest a significant population of Neanderthals, “the first human society of which we can speak.” Archeologists said the cave had perfectly preserved the environment of 50,000 years ago. They said that fossilized animal remains found in the cave — elephant, rhinoceros and giant deer, among others — shed light on the flora and fauna of the area and its climactic history.

MALDIVES

Bombing suspect arrested

A third man has been arrested following the attempted assassination of former president Mohamed Nasheed, police said yesterday as they renewed an appeal for more information about another suspect. The democracy pioneer and climate advocate was seriously hurt after a bomb attack in the capital, Male, on Thursday night that also injured a British national and two others, which police have blamed on “religious extremists,” “We can confirm that a third individual has been arrested in connection with the May 6 attack early today,” police said in a statement. No further details about the man were released.