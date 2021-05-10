They crossed the Rio Grande into the US without papers and clutching their young children. Now, thousands of Central American immigrants face myriad challenges, including finding work and threats of deportation, all without speaking any English.
A month after meeting three undocumented families in Texas, Agence France-Presse caught up with them as they adjusted to their new lives near New York.
They all said life in the US is harder than they imagined, but that it is much worse in Honduras or Guatemala.
Photo: AFP
Valeriano, a Guatemalan, quickly found work cleaning yards in Hartford, Connecticut. He must save to pay moneylenders and family members the US$10,000 he was charged by smugglers, a fortune for the 34-year-old farmer.
He and his family first fled from Guatemala to Belize after they were chased by a drug cartel that killed his brother and threatened Valeriano with death.
After the traffickers followed him there, he decided to seek asylum in the US with one of his four children, seven-year-old Arnold.
He cannot talk about his family left behind in Belize without crying, knowing that he might never see them again.
“I start thinking: ‘Why did I come?’ And then I remember that if I hadn’t they would have killed me, the kids would be alone, and then it’s more difficult for them,” he said with tears in his eyes.
Valeriano earns US$14.50 an hour and thought that it would take him a year to pay off his debts. He must also send money to his family and pay for the small basement where he lives with his son, sister, brother-in-law and niece. The five sleep in two beds separated by a sheet.
“It’s hard here, but it’s harder in my home country,” he said.
Valeriano and his son were deported from the US in February by US President Joe Biden’s government under Title 42, a policy of former US president Donald Trump that allowed for the immediate expulsion of immigrants to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Despite criticism from advocates, Biden has maintained Title 42, although it does not apply to minors who arrive alone.
In the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, families who arrive with children under the age of seven are also exempt.
It was through this area that Valeriano and his son managed to enter the US for a second time, following five weeks crammed in a warehouse in Mexico with other migrants.
Jhowell, an 11-year-old Honduran, entered the US without papers in March with his parents and two siblings aged one and four. They were detained and deported after walking for hours through the New Mexico desert, where Jhowell broke his foot, his mother Ivania said.
They decided to cross again through the Mexican city of Reynosa, which borders McAllen, Texas, after hearing they could enter there with small children.
However, as Jhowell is older than seven the family decided to separate and leave him in Mexico to cross alone. Jhowell was detained in a government shelter after smugglers got him into Texas.
He was traumatized by the separation from his family, said his mother, who now lives with a sister in Brooklyn, New York.
After a month, the US government paid for Jhowell to fly to New York, where he was reunited with his mother.
Fatima, a 29-year-old single mother who lost her job at a Honduran tortilla factory during the COVID-19 pandemic, crossed the Rio Grande in late March with her five-month-old baby and only the clothes she was wearing.
“I come to work for my children. Without work you have nothing,” she told reporters at the river.
However, a month later in Plainfield, New Jersey, where she lived crammed into a small room with her sister and other immigrants, Fatima still did not have a job.
“I have absolutely nothing, nothing, nothing. I have my other two children in Honduras. I need to find work soon because they depend on me,” she said desperately.
