World News Quick Take

Agencies





AUSTRALIA

No India ban extension: PM

The government would not extend a controversial ban on citizens returning from India, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday following widespread public outrage. Morrison this week barred all travel from India, fearing a large number of COVID-19 positive arrivals would overwhelm Australia’s already strained quarantine facilities. The move stranded an estimated 9,000 citizens and threatened them with large fines and jail time if they tried to return on non-direct flights. The measures would remain until Saturday next week as planned, but then repatriation flights could resume. “The determination was designed to be a temporary measure and the medical advice ... is that it will be safe to allow it to expire as planned on 15 May,” he said.

CHINA

Debris risk glossed over

The risk of damage from a rocket falling back to Earth was “extremely low,” China said yesterday, after the US warned it could crash down onto an inhabited area. Military experts in the US expect the body of the Long March 5B rocket, which separated from Beijing’s space station, to come down some time around today or tomorrow, but warned it was difficult to predict where it would land and when. Beijing downplayed the risk of danger. “The probability of causing harm to aviation activities or (on people and activities) on the ground is extremely low,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) said. Most of the rocket components would be destroyed upon re-entry into the atmosphere, he said, adding that authorities “will inform the public of the situation in a timely manner.”

NEW ZEALAND

Phallic artist faces action

A man who began drawing large penises around the potholes in his home city of Auckland in 2018 in the hopes of attracting the attention of his local council has been threatened with police action. In a video, road safety campaigner Geoff Upson made after the most recent addition to his oeuvre, saying: “I’m about sick of calling Auckland transport ... So what I’ve done is I’ve gone and drawn a great artist’s impression of a penis.” The video shows two green and pink neon penises. Upson helpfully identified the address where the eye-catching potholes occur, and their dimensions. “The stretch of road from here to the end of that other penis is 48m. The width of my lines is approximately 1.2m,” he said. Auckland transport has promised to take legal action against the phallic fuss-maker. Upson received a call from police last week, following a complaint over the his graffiti, the New Zealand Herald reported. The Auckland council said the art poses “a safety risk and distraction” to drivers.