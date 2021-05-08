US military sends reinforcements for Afghanistan pullout

The US military has deployed more heavy bombers and fighter jets to protect withdrawing US and coalition troops from Afghanistan, which have so far sustained no direct attacks, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

“Less than one week in, the drawdown is going according to plan,” US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told reporters.

US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said that to defend the departing troops, six B-52 long range bombers and 12 F-18 fighters have been ordered to supply contingency support.

While Taliban insurgents groups every day launch between 80 and 120 attacks against Afghan government targets since the withdrawal began on Saturday last week, “there have been no attacks against US and coalition forces,” he said.

Nearly 20 years after invading the country to remove the Taliban from power and pursue al-Qaeda following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, last month US President Joe Biden ordered the final withdrawal of 2,500 US service members and 16,000 civilian contractors.

Biden set a deadline for the pullout of the anniversary this year of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Austin and Milley said that although the US continues to work closely with Afghan security forces, the relationship would shift with the pullout.

US support would continue through funding and “over the horizon logistics” — military support from US bases and ships located hundreds of miles away, Austin said.

Milley added that, amid widespread expectations that the Taliban could seize power from the government in the wake of the US pullout, the demise of Afghan forces should not be presumed.

“The Afghan National Security Forces and the government of Afghanistan at this time remain cohesive,” Milley said. “The president of the United States’ intent is to support both.”

The US is in ongoing talks with the Afghan government on how to keep its air force going to provide effective support to government troops on the ground, Milley added.

The Afghan air force depends heavily on foreign technicians who are included in the 16,000 contractors that are being pulled out.

“A lot of that is going to be dependent on the security conditions on the ground,” Milley said.