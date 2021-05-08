New Zealand wants a more mature relationship with China that goes beyond trade ties and gives room for disagreement, particularly on issues of human rights, the Pacific nation’s foreign minister said yesterday.
New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta’s comments came after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said this week that differences with its top trading partner were becoming harder to reconcile, and that the country’s parliament unanimously declared human rights abuses were taking place against Uighurs in China’s Xinjiang region, angering Beijing.
“It’s important for us to ensure we are respectful, consistent and predictable in the way we convey issues we agree on, but also on issues we don’t agree on, and it’s part of our maturing relationship,” Mahuta said.
Photo: Reuters
New Zealand has major trade ties to China and has long been touted by Beijing as a model of its relations with Western countries.
Ardern’s government, which won a second term in office in October last year, has criticized China over the treatment of Uighurs, human rights abuses in Hong Kong and backed Taiwan’s participation at the WHO despite a warning from Beijing.
Mahuta and Ardern have said they are focused on an independent foreign policy that is not loyal to any major bloc, a position that is popular domestically and followed by previous Labour Party-led governments including the nine-year administration, until 2008, of former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark.
Mahuta said last month that she was uncomfortable expanding the role of the Five Eyes, a post-war intelligence grouping that also includes Australia, Britain, Canada and the US.
China has accused Five Eyes of ganging up on it by issuing statements on Hong Kong and the treatment of Uighurs.
Mahuta’s comments were questioned by New Zealand’s Western allies who asked if it feared criticizing Beijing on its human rights records.
Mahuta said she stood by her comments.
“It [Five Eyes] doesn’t have to be the first port of call all the time on every issue in the human rights space,” Mahuta said. “And I have consistently said that it’s important that we build a broader base of support for the issues on the human rights front.”
Foreign policy commentators say the mixed messaging is confusing.
“There is clearly a need for a coherent foreign policy line coming out from New Zealand,” said Anna Powles, senior lecturer at the Centre for Defence and Security Studies at Massey University.
“This doesn’t help our allies and partners. It’s about our relationship with our closest ally, which is Australia, and our strategic partnerships,” she said.
A diplomatic dispute between China and Australia worsened last year after Canberra lobbied for an international inquiry into the source of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This has not affected China’s ties with New Zealand, as the nations upgraded a free-trade agreement in January.
Mahuta, the first Maori woman to hold the post, was a surprise pick last year as foreign minister.
“If there’s anything new that I’m bringing to this picture it’s a values based approach, which is drawing from our bicultural values ... as we continue our strong bilateral and multilateral relationships across the region and the world,” she said.
When Melinda Gates asked her husband, Microsoft Corp cofounder Bill Gates, to let her coauthor the 2013 annual letter about their foundation, the conversation blew up into a fight. “It got hot,” Melinda Gates wrote in her 2019 book The Moment of Lift. “Bill said the process we had for the Annual Letter had been working well for the foundation for years, and he didn’t see why it should change,” she wrote. Ultimately, Bill Gates agreed for her to write a separate piece about contraceptives, while he penned the main letter about the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s work. In the next year’s letter,
Part of a huge rocket that launched China’s first module for its Tianhe space station is falling back to Earth and could make an uncontrolled re-entry at an unknown landing point. The 30m-high core of the Long March 5B rocket on Thursday launched the “Heavenly Harmony” uncrewed core module into low Earth orbit from Wenchang in China’s Hainan Province. The Long March 5B then itself entered a temporary orbit, setting the stage for one of the largest-ever uncontrolled re-entries. Some experts fear it could land on an inhabited area. “It’s potentially not good,” said Jonathan McDowell, astrophysicist at the Astrophysics Center at Harvard
CIA INVOLVED: US senators issued a statement after reports said more mysterious attacks had taken place in Miami and Washington, including near the White House US senators on Friday said that the government is investigating an apparent increase in mysterious directed-energy attacks dubbed “Havana syndrome,” amid new reports of potentially brain-damaging incidents inside the country. US senators Mark Warner and Marco Rubio, who lead the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued a statement after two media reports said attacks had taken place in Washington, including just outside the White House, and in Miami, Florida. “For nearly five years, we have been aware of reports of mysterious attacks on United States government personnel in Havana, Cuba and around the world,” they said. “This pattern of attacking our
It is the world’s biggest market for luxury goods — and their counterfeits — so an expert eye for telling a bona fide Chanel handbag from a bogus one is a skill set in hot demand across China. Enter the “luxury appraiser,” an eagle-eyed differentiator of real from fake, trained to triage handbags, belts and garments for dodgy serial numbers, stitching and logos. China’s factories churn out huge quantities of luxury goods, much of which is destined for a domestic market worth about 4 trillion yuan (US$618 billion), data provided by market researchers UIBE Luxury China showed. The country’s second-hand