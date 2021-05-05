Protesters in Colombia on Monday called for a new mass rally after 19 people died and more than 800 were wounded in clashes during five days of demonstrations against a proposed government tax reform.
The office of Colombia’s human rights ombudsman said that 18 civilians and a police officer died in violence during the protests that began throughout the nation on Wednesday last week, while 846 people, including 306 civilians, were injured.
Authorities have detained 431 people and the government deployed the military in the worst-affected cities.
Photo: AFP
Some non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have accused the police of firing at civilians.
Faced with the unrest, the government of Colombian President Ivan Duque on Sunday ordered the tax reform proposal be withdrawn from Congress, where it was being debated.
On Monday, Colombian Minister of Finance and Public Credit Alberto Carrasquilla resigned, saying in a statement that his continued presence “would make it difficult to build the necessary consensus quickly and efficiently” for a new reform proposal.
He was quickly replaced by Colombian Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism Jose Manuel Restrepo, an economist.
Despite the withdrawal of the bill, which protesters said would make Colombia poorer in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, an umbrella group known as the National Strike Committee called for new demonstrations to be held today.
“The people in the streets are demanding much more than the withdrawal of the tax reform,” it said in a statement.
Duque, whose approval rating has plummeted to 33 percent, has hit out at protesters’ “vandalism” while the nation is battling a lethal second wave of COVID-19 infections.
Despite that, dozens of people were out on the streets again on Monday, protesting in the capital Bogota, the northwestern city of Medellin, Cali in the southwest and Barranquilla in the north.
Most of the demonstrations began peacefully before descending into clashes between demonstrators and the police.
The tax reform had been heavily criticized for punishing the middle classes at a time of economic crisis. The government introduced the bill on April 15 as a means of financing public spending.
The aim was to generate US$6.3 billion between next year and 2031 to reignite the fourth-largest economy in Latin America.
Hit by COVID-19 restrictions, Colombia’s economy shrank by 6.8 percent last year, its worst performance in half a century.
Unemployment reached 16.8 percent in March, while 42.5 percent of the population of 50 million now live in poverty.
Duque on Sunday said that he would draft a new bill without the most contentious points: a rise in VAT on goods and services, and an expansion of the taxpayer base.
Meanwhile, the Temblores NGO said that it had recorded 940 cases of police violence against civilians during the unrest and was investigating the deaths of eight protesters allegedly attacked by police officers.
Human Rights Watch Americas director Jose Miguel Vivanco said that one person was killed by police in Cali, one of the cities worst-affected by street violence.
The deployment of the military to the streets has caused alarm in Colombia.
Sixty years of conflict with rebels in the countryside has left authorities ill-equipped to deal with urban military action, such as that undertaken during the protests, and the public has not received the mobilization kindly, Externado University public policy professor Eduardo Bechara said.
People have seen the military deployment as a “repression,” he said.
CIA INVOLVED: US senators issued a statement after reports said more mysterious attacks had taken place in Miami and Washington, including near the White House US senators on Friday said that the government is investigating an apparent increase in mysterious directed-energy attacks dubbed “Havana syndrome,” amid new reports of potentially brain-damaging incidents inside the country. US senators Mark Warner and Marco Rubio, who lead the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued a statement after two media reports said attacks had taken place in Washington, including just outside the White House, and in Miami, Florida. “For nearly five years, we have been aware of reports of mysterious attacks on United States government personnel in Havana, Cuba and around the world,” they said. “This pattern of attacking our
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said that he would not withdraw navy and coast guard boats patrolling the South China Sea, insisting that the country’s sovereignty over the waters is not negotiable. Tensions over the sea have spiked as Beijing refuses to pull out vessels from the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and Manila steps up maritime patrols. China claims almost all of the waters of the South China Sea, where it has established military outposts on artificial islands. Taiwan has virtually identical claims. Duterte is under growing domestic pressure to take a harder line, but has been reluctant to confront China over
Malaysian teenager Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam came home from school last week and posted a video on TikTok, taking a male teacher to task over an alleged joke about rape during class. The video went viral overnight, sparking a nationwide debate on sex education, misogyny and sexual violence in the Southeast Asian nation, where such subjects are often considered taboo. “There’s been numerous students who have been coming forward with their own stories to me ... but people didn’t take any action on what the students had to say, and for me, that is very, very sad,” Ain said. The 17-year-old, who loves
Part of a huge rocket that launched China’s first module for its Tianhe space station is falling back to Earth and could make an uncontrolled re-entry at an unknown landing point. The 30m-high core of the Long March 5B rocket on Thursday launched the “Heavenly Harmony” uncrewed core module into low Earth orbit from Wenchang in China’s Hainan Province. The Long March 5B then itself entered a temporary orbit, setting the stage for one of the largest-ever uncontrolled re-entries. Some experts fear it could land on an inhabited area. “It’s potentially not good,” said Jonathan McDowell, astrophysicist at the Astrophysics Center at Harvard