From Key West’s high-summer Hemingway Days, in which bearded hopefuls vie for the title of best Papa lookalike, to the annual hunt for the elusive and imaginary skunk ape, Florida is renowned for its calendar of curiosities.
Now another bizarre date has been added to the list: tag your reptile day.
Owners of tegus, a non-native species of giant Central and South American lizard, and green iguanas, another prolific invader, must get their reptiles microchipped as with any conventional pet.
Photo: AP
Seeking compliance with a regulation passed in February to protect against invasive species that came into effect this weekend, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has established tag day, actually a series of dates in the coming weeks at venues around the state.
“Just as with cats and dogs, microchipping your green iguana or tegu is one of the simplest and most effective ways to keep them safe, while also protecting Florida’s native wildlife,” said Kristen Sommers, FWC head of wildlife impacts management.
The microchipping days, sure to raise eyebrows in the waiting rooms of veterinarians’ offices, are part of a 90-day grace period. After that, tegus and green iguanas must be permitted and chipped.
A further three-month period would allow owners time to comply with new requirements for outdoor caging, which also apply to the other 14 non-native species covered by the new regulation, including Burmese and other species of pythons, green anacondas and Nile monitors.
“These animals are creating enormous issues for our state,” FWC chairman Rodney Barreto said of regulations meant to reduce the release of nuisance species into the wild.
“I have always been proud that Florida is looked at as a leader. Let’s take a bold stance. We have to put our foot down. The time has come, and we hope other states will follow,” he said.
Florida has about 500 non-native species, many of which have caused massive damage to a sensitive ecosystem. Among the worst offenders are Burmese pythons, which have run rampant in the Everglades and other waterways, depleting stocks of deer, rodents and wading birds.
The Argentinian black and white tegu, which can grow to the size of a dog, has become problematic particularly in the south of the state.
Since 2012, at least 7,800 have been found dead or removed from the wild by FWC staff or hunters.
Green iguanas can grow to more than 1.5m and weigh up to 7.7kg.
They cause damage by digging burrows that erode and collapse sidewalks, foundations, seawalls, berms and canal banks, the FWC said.
The agency encourages the humane killing and removal of both species in the wild.
Some who keep the creatures as pets are not so welcoming of the new regulations.
“This is absolutely ridiculous,” one owner, Marie Lewis, posted on the Hernando Reptile and Exotics Rescue Facebook page. “We are all being punished for idiot caretakers. I understand the possibility of invasive species, but some of us actually care for our reptiles.”
CIA INVOLVED: US senators issued a statement after reports said more mysterious attacks had taken place in Miami and Washington, including near the White House US senators on Friday said that the government is investigating an apparent increase in mysterious directed-energy attacks dubbed “Havana syndrome,” amid new reports of potentially brain-damaging incidents inside the country. US senators Mark Warner and Marco Rubio, who lead the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued a statement after two media reports said attacks had taken place in Washington, including just outside the White House, and in Miami, Florida. “For nearly five years, we have been aware of reports of mysterious attacks on United States government personnel in Havana, Cuba and around the world,” they said. “This pattern of attacking our
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said that he would not withdraw navy and coast guard boats patrolling the South China Sea, insisting that the country’s sovereignty over the waters is not negotiable. Tensions over the sea have spiked as Beijing refuses to pull out vessels from the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and Manila steps up maritime patrols. China claims almost all of the waters of the South China Sea, where it has established military outposts on artificial islands. Taiwan has virtually identical claims. Duterte is under growing domestic pressure to take a harder line, but has been reluctant to confront China over
Malaysian teenager Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam came home from school last week and posted a video on TikTok, taking a male teacher to task over an alleged joke about rape during class. The video went viral overnight, sparking a nationwide debate on sex education, misogyny and sexual violence in the Southeast Asian nation, where such subjects are often considered taboo. “There’s been numerous students who have been coming forward with their own stories to me ... but people didn’t take any action on what the students had to say, and for me, that is very, very sad,” Ain said. The 17-year-old, who loves
‘SCAPEGOAT’: Shakeel Afridi was arrested weeks after the assault that killed Osama bin Laden after he helped the CIA track him down and handed a 33-year sentence Dismissed as a traitor in Pakistan, but lauded as a hero by the US, Shakeel Afridi is paying a heavy price for his role in bringing an end to Osama bin Laden. A decade after the al-Qaeda leader was gunned down by a team of US Navy Seals, there is no sign that the doctor will be exonerated by Pakistani authorities for helping the CIA pinpoint bin Laden’s location under the cloak of running a vaccination program. Locked up in solitary confinement in Sahiwal Jail in Pakistan’s Punjab Province, Afridi now spends his time counting the days — with nothing to differentiate