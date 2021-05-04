US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview that aired on Sunday that China had recently acted “more aggressively abroad” and was behaving “increasingly in adversarial ways.”
Asked by CBS News’ 60 Minutes if Washington was heading toward a military confrontation with Beijing, Blinken said: “It’s profoundly against the interests of both China and the United States to, to get to that point, or even to head in that direction.”
“What we’ve witnessed over the last several years is China acting more repressively at home and more aggressively abroad. That is a fact,” he added.
Photo: Reuters
Asked about the reported theft of hundreds of billions of dollars or more in US trade secrets and intellectual property by China, Blinken said that the administration of US President Joe Biden had “real concerns” about the intellectual property issue.
He said it sounded like the actions “of someone who’s trying to compete unfairly and increasingly in adversarial ways, but we’re much more effective and stronger when we’re bringing like-minded and similarly aggrieved countries together to say to Beijing: ‘This can’t stand and it won’t stand.’”
The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Blinken’s interview.
Biden’s administration on Friday said that China had fallen short on its commitments to protect US intellectual property in the “phase one” US-China trade deal signed last year.
The commitments were part of the sweeping deal between then-US president Donald Trump’s administration and Beijing, which included regulatory changes on agricultural biotechnology and commitments to purchase about US$200 billion in US exports over two years.
Blinken arrived in London on Sunday for a G7 foreign ministers meeting where China is one of the issues on the agenda.
In the interview, Blinken said that the US is not aiming to “contain China,” but to “uphold this rules-based order — that China is posing a challenge to. Anyone who poses a challenge to that order, we’re going to stand up and — and defend it.”
Biden has identified competition with China as his administration’s greatest foreign policy challenge. In his first speech to the US Congress on Wednesday last week, he pledged to maintain a strong US military presence in the Indo-Pacific and boost US technological development.
Blinken said he speaks to Biden “pretty close to daily.”
Last month, Blinken said the US was concerned about China’s aggressive actions against Taiwan and said it would be a “serious mistake” for anyone to try to change the “status quo” in the western Pacific by force.
CIA INVOLVED: US senators issued a statement after reports said more mysterious attacks had taken place in Miami and Washington, including near the White House US senators on Friday said that the government is investigating an apparent increase in mysterious directed-energy attacks dubbed “Havana syndrome,” amid new reports of potentially brain-damaging incidents inside the country. US senators Mark Warner and Marco Rubio, who lead the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued a statement after two media reports said attacks had taken place in Washington, including just outside the White House, and in Miami, Florida. “For nearly five years, we have been aware of reports of mysterious attacks on United States government personnel in Havana, Cuba and around the world,” they said. “This pattern of attacking our
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said that he would not withdraw navy and coast guard boats patrolling the South China Sea, insisting that the country’s sovereignty over the waters is not negotiable. Tensions over the sea have spiked as Beijing refuses to pull out vessels from the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and Manila steps up maritime patrols. China claims almost all of the waters of the South China Sea, where it has established military outposts on artificial islands. Taiwan has virtually identical claims. Duterte is under growing domestic pressure to take a harder line, but has been reluctant to confront China over
Malaysian teenager Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam came home from school last week and posted a video on TikTok, taking a male teacher to task over an alleged joke about rape during class. The video went viral overnight, sparking a nationwide debate on sex education, misogyny and sexual violence in the Southeast Asian nation, where such subjects are often considered taboo. “There’s been numerous students who have been coming forward with their own stories to me ... but people didn’t take any action on what the students had to say, and for me, that is very, very sad,” Ain said. The 17-year-old, who loves
‘SCAPEGOAT’: Shakeel Afridi was arrested weeks after the assault that killed Osama bin Laden after he helped the CIA track him down and handed a 33-year sentence Dismissed as a traitor in Pakistan, but lauded as a hero by the US, Shakeel Afridi is paying a heavy price for his role in bringing an end to Osama bin Laden. A decade after the al-Qaeda leader was gunned down by a team of US Navy Seals, there is no sign that the doctor will be exonerated by Pakistani authorities for helping the CIA pinpoint bin Laden’s location under the cloak of running a vaccination program. Locked up in solitary confinement in Sahiwal Jail in Pakistan’s Punjab Province, Afridi now spends his time counting the days — with nothing to differentiate