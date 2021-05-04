Singapore on Saturday saw its first fatality due to complications from COVID-19 in nearly two months, amid a flareup of cases in a country that has been one of the world’s most successful in containing the virus.
An 88-year-old Singaporean woman with a history of cancer and cardiac failure passed away on Saturday after she was treated at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where a cluster of 37 cases has been identified since last week.
The cluster is Singapore’s first in a hospital and raises concern that the city-state’s hard-won success is slipping, potentially threatening efforts to open up a long-awaited travel bubble with Hong Kong and host major upcoming summits ,including the World Economic Forum and Shangri-la Dialogue.
“There will be many more” cases in the hospital as patients there are more susceptible given many had not been vaccinated and were already sick with other illnesses, said Leong Hoe Nam, an infectious disease physician at Singapore’s Mount Elizabeth Hospital.
‘“Unfortunately, they are easy targets for a COVID-19 super spreader, and in turn patients who have been infected can be new super spreaders,” he said, adding that he has no doubt the government would contain the cluster.
Singapore is one of the more successful spots in the world in curbing the virus, similar to others in Asia that have largely halted the spread, but where virtual elimination is being challenged by sporadic flareups. In a bid to stay at zero local cases, these places — including New Zealand, Australia, Hong Kong and China — react aggressively to small numbers of infections.
Already, fewer people have been allowed at malls and large stores since Saturday and campsites were closed for two weeks. Starting on Friday, Singapore is also to reduce the operating capacity of attractions to 50 percent from 65 percent for a week, and urged people to limit social gatherings to two per day and stay home where possible.
While Singapore is also one of the fastest in Asia on vaccination, it trails far behind leading countries globally, including Israel, the US and the UK — which have administered 10.5 million (57.7 percent), 246 million (38.2 percent) and 49.8 million (37.3 percent) — doses respectively, according to Bloomberg’s vaccination tracker.
At 2.21 million doses given as of April 18, Singapore has inoculated just 19.4 percent of its population, with less than half having received both jabs.
Singapore has had more than 61,200 total COVID-19 cases, more than 54,500 of them in people living in migrant worker dorms.
The country registered 16 new cases in the local community on Thursday, its highest daily number since July 11, and 10 more infections yesterday, Singaporean Ministry of Health data showed.
