The Philippines’ top diplomat yesterday unambiguously told Beijing where to go, as the government said Chinese vessels were still illegally lingering in the disputed South China Sea.
“China, my friend, how politely can I put it? Let me see... O... GET THE FUCK OUT,” Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin wrote on Twitter.
The latest spat between Manila and Beijing over the resource-rich waters — which China claims almost entirely — flared up in March after hundreds of Chinese boats were spotted inside the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.
Photo: EPA-EFE
China has refused repeated calls from the Philippines to withdraw the boats, and tensions have intensified as Manila steps up maritime patrols in the area.
Locsin frequently uses strong language on Twitter and defended his latest outburst by saying: “Usual suave diplomatic speak gets nothing done.”
He also likened China to “an ugly oaf forcing your attentions on a handsome guy who wants to be a friend.”
The order came as the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs accused China’s coast guard of “belligerent actions” against Philippine boats involved in maritime drills near the contested Scarborough Shoal (Huangyan Island, 黃岩島), which is also claimed by Taiwan.
China-controlled Scarborough is one of the region’s richest fishing grounds and a flashpoint between Manila and Beijing, which have rival claims.
The department said it has lodged a diplomatic protest over the Chinese vessels’ actions toward the Southeast Asian country’s coast guard during patrols and training exercises near the reef last month.
The department said the presence of the Chinese boats was a “blatant infringement of Philippine sovereignty.”
CIA INVOLVED: US senators issued a statement after reports said more mysterious attacks had taken place in Miami and Washington, including near the White House US senators on Friday said that the government is investigating an apparent increase in mysterious directed-energy attacks dubbed “Havana syndrome,” amid new reports of potentially brain-damaging incidents inside the country. US senators Mark Warner and Marco Rubio, who lead the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued a statement after two media reports said attacks had taken place in Washington, including just outside the White House, and in Miami, Florida. “For nearly five years, we have been aware of reports of mysterious attacks on United States government personnel in Havana, Cuba and around the world,” they said. “This pattern of attacking our
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said that he would not withdraw navy and coast guard boats patrolling the South China Sea, insisting that the country’s sovereignty over the waters is not negotiable. Tensions over the sea have spiked as Beijing refuses to pull out vessels from the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and Manila steps up maritime patrols. China claims almost all of the waters of the South China Sea, where it has established military outposts on artificial islands. Taiwan has virtually identical claims. Duterte is under growing domestic pressure to take a harder line, but has been reluctant to confront China over
Malaysian teenager Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam came home from school last week and posted a video on TikTok, taking a male teacher to task over an alleged joke about rape during class. The video went viral overnight, sparking a nationwide debate on sex education, misogyny and sexual violence in the Southeast Asian nation, where such subjects are often considered taboo. “There’s been numerous students who have been coming forward with their own stories to me ... but people didn’t take any action on what the students had to say, and for me, that is very, very sad,” Ain said. The 17-year-old, who loves
‘SCAPEGOAT’: Shakeel Afridi was arrested weeks after the assault that killed Osama bin Laden after he helped the CIA track him down and handed a 33-year sentence Dismissed as a traitor in Pakistan, but lauded as a hero by the US, Shakeel Afridi is paying a heavy price for his role in bringing an end to Osama bin Laden. A decade after the al-Qaeda leader was gunned down by a team of US Navy Seals, there is no sign that the doctor will be exonerated by Pakistani authorities for helping the CIA pinpoint bin Laden’s location under the cloak of running a vaccination program. Locked up in solitary confinement in Sahiwal Jail in Pakistan’s Punjab Province, Afridi now spends his time counting the days — with nothing to differentiate