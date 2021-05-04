Indo-Pacific Tensions: Differences with China harder to reconcile: NZ

‘CHALLENGE’: There are matters on which China and New Zealand ‘cannot and will not agree,’ but these need not define their relationship, Jacinda Ardern said

Reuters, WELLINGTON





Differences between New Zealand and its top trading partner China are becoming harder to reconcile as Beijing’s role in the world grows and changes, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday.

The comments come as New Zealand faces pressure from some elements among Western allies over its reluctance to use the Five Eyes intelligence and security alliance to criticize Beijing.

In a speech at the China Business Summit in Auckland, Ardern said there are things on which China and New Zealand “do not, cannot and will not agree,” but added these differences need not define their relationship.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, left, and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attend a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 1, 2019. Photo: Reuters

“It will not have escaped the attention of anyone here that as China’s role in the world grows and changes, the differences between our systems — and the interests and values that shape those systems — are becoming harder to reconcile,” Ardern said.

“This is a challenge that we, and many other countries across the Indo-Pacific region, but also in Europe and other regions, are also grappling with,” she added.

In comments that sparked some reaction among Western allies, New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta last month said she was uncomfortable expanding the role of Five Eyes, which includes Australia, Canada, the UK and the US.

“This speech appears to be crafted to deflect surprisingly sharp and severe criticism from commentators after Mahuta’s remarks last month,” said Geoffrey Miller, international analyst at the political Web site Democracy Project.

However, the comments do not change New Zealand’s overall shift to a more China-friendly, or at least more neutral position, he said.

“Ardern and Mahuta are selling the new stance as New Zealand advancing an ‘independent foreign policy’ that is not loyal to any major bloc,” he added.

China, which takes almost one-third of New Zealand’s exports, has accused the Five Eyes of ganging up on it by issuing statements on Hong Kong and the treatment of ethnic Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang.

New Zealand’s parliament is today to look at a motion put forward by a smaller party to declare the situation in Xinjiang as a genocide.

Ardern said New Zealand would continue to speak about these issues individually as well as through its partners, adding that managing the relationship with China is not always going to be easy.

Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wu Xi (吳璽), who also spoke at the event, warned that Hong Kong and Xinjiang-related issues were China’s internal affairs.

“We hope that the New Zealand side could hold an objective and a just a position, abide by international law and not interfere in China’s internal affairs so as to maintain the sound development of our bilateral relations,” she said in her speech.