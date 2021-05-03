World News Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

PLA conducts naval exercise

The Shandong aircraft carrier task group recently conducted an exercise in the South China Sea, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) said yesterday. Beijing has repeatedly complained about US Navy ships several times this year sailing close to islands it occupies in the South China Sea, where Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines and Brunei also have competing claims. The exercise was described as routine training and part of the PLA Navy’s annual work plan. “It is completely legitimate and beneficial in improving the country’s ability to uphold national sovereignty and security,” PLA Navy spokesman Gao Xiucheng (高秀成) said in a statement.

UNITED KINGDOM

Birmingham battles fatberg

Engineers are working around the clock to clear a “monster” fatberg 1km long that is clogging a sewer in Birmingham, England. The blockage is not expected to be removed until June, water services company Severn Trent said in a statement. The mass is thought to weigh about 300 tonnes — equivalent to 250 cars. The water services company was alerted to the stoppage after its sensors detected rising water levels in the sewer. Fatbergs are formed when oil, grease and fat poured down drains combine with non-biodegradable items such as wet wipes, diapers and cotton buds.

UNITED STATE

Mitt Romney survives vote

Utah Republicans on Saturday booed Senator Mitt Romney, but ultimately rejected a motion to censure him for his votes at former president Donald Trump’s impeachment trials. The measure narrowly failed, 798 to 711, in a vote by delegates to the state Republican convention, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. Davis County delegate Don Guymon, who authored the resolution, said Romney’s votes to remove Trump from office “hurt the Constitution and hurt the party.” Others warned supporting the censure risked defining the party around Trump instead of the conservative principles most delegates treasure. “If the point of all this is to let Mitt Romney know we’re displeased with him, trust me, he knows,” Salt Lake County delegate Emily de Azavedo Brown said.

UNITED STATES

Olympia Dukakis dies

Olympia Dukakis, a character actress who won an Oscar for her role as an overbearing mother in the romantic comedy Moonstruck, died on Saturday at the age of 89. The passing of the theater veteran, who made a name for herself in film late in her career, was confirmed on Facebook by her brother Apollo. “My beloved sister, Olympia Dukakis, passed away this morning in New York City,” he wrote. “After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her [husband] Louis [Zorich].” The cause of death was not immediately given.

Wisconsin man kills two

A gunman late on Saturday killed two people at a Wisconsin casino restaurant and seriously wounded a third before he was killed by police. “He was targeting a specific victim who was not there, but he decided to still shoot some of the victim’s friends or coworkers, it appears,” Brown County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Kevin Pawlak said. Neither the gunman nor the shooting victims were immediately identified. Pawlak was not sure if the shooter was a former employee of the restaurant, but said: “It appears there’s some relationship that had to do with employment.”