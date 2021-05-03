CHINA
PLA conducts naval exercise
The Shandong aircraft carrier task group recently conducted an exercise in the South China Sea, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) said yesterday. Beijing has repeatedly complained about US Navy ships several times this year sailing close to islands it occupies in the South China Sea, where Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines and Brunei also have competing claims. The exercise was described as routine training and part of the PLA Navy’s annual work plan. “It is completely legitimate and beneficial in improving the country’s ability to uphold national sovereignty and security,” PLA Navy spokesman Gao Xiucheng (高秀成) said in a statement.
UNITED KINGDOM
Birmingham battles fatberg
Engineers are working around the clock to clear a “monster” fatberg 1km long that is clogging a sewer in Birmingham, England. The blockage is not expected to be removed until June, water services company Severn Trent said in a statement. The mass is thought to weigh about 300 tonnes — equivalent to 250 cars. The water services company was alerted to the stoppage after its sensors detected rising water levels in the sewer. Fatbergs are formed when oil, grease and fat poured down drains combine with non-biodegradable items such as wet wipes, diapers and cotton buds.
UNITED STATE
Mitt Romney survives vote
Utah Republicans on Saturday booed Senator Mitt Romney, but ultimately rejected a motion to censure him for his votes at former president Donald Trump’s impeachment trials. The measure narrowly failed, 798 to 711, in a vote by delegates to the state Republican convention, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. Davis County delegate Don Guymon, who authored the resolution, said Romney’s votes to remove Trump from office “hurt the Constitution and hurt the party.” Others warned supporting the censure risked defining the party around Trump instead of the conservative principles most delegates treasure. “If the point of all this is to let Mitt Romney know we’re displeased with him, trust me, he knows,” Salt Lake County delegate Emily de Azavedo Brown said.
UNITED STATES
Olympia Dukakis dies
Olympia Dukakis, a character actress who won an Oscar for her role as an overbearing mother in the romantic comedy Moonstruck, died on Saturday at the age of 89. The passing of the theater veteran, who made a name for herself in film late in her career, was confirmed on Facebook by her brother Apollo. “My beloved sister, Olympia Dukakis, passed away this morning in New York City,” he wrote. “After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her [husband] Louis [Zorich].” The cause of death was not immediately given.
STANDING HEAD
Wisconsin man kills two
A gunman late on Saturday killed two people at a Wisconsin casino restaurant and seriously wounded a third before he was killed by police. “He was targeting a specific victim who was not there, but he decided to still shoot some of the victim’s friends or coworkers, it appears,” Brown County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Kevin Pawlak said. Neither the gunman nor the shooting victims were immediately identified. Pawlak was not sure if the shooter was a former employee of the restaurant, but said: “It appears there’s some relationship that had to do with employment.”
CIA INVOLVED: US senators issued a statement after reports said more mysterious attacks had taken place in Miami and Washington, including near the White House US senators on Friday said that the government is investigating an apparent increase in mysterious directed-energy attacks dubbed “Havana syndrome,” amid new reports of potentially brain-damaging incidents inside the country. US senators Mark Warner and Marco Rubio, who lead the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued a statement after two media reports said attacks had taken place in Washington, including just outside the White House, and in Miami, Florida. “For nearly five years, we have been aware of reports of mysterious attacks on United States government personnel in Havana, Cuba and around the world,” they said. “This pattern of attacking our
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said that he would not withdraw navy and coast guard boats patrolling the South China Sea, insisting that the country’s sovereignty over the waters is not negotiable. Tensions over the sea have spiked as Beijing refuses to pull out vessels from the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and Manila steps up maritime patrols. China claims almost all of the waters of the South China Sea, where it has established military outposts on artificial islands. Taiwan has virtually identical claims. Duterte is under growing domestic pressure to take a harder line, but has been reluctant to confront China over
Malaysian teenager Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam came home from school last week and posted a video on TikTok, taking a male teacher to task over an alleged joke about rape during class. The video went viral overnight, sparking a nationwide debate on sex education, misogyny and sexual violence in the Southeast Asian nation, where such subjects are often considered taboo. “There’s been numerous students who have been coming forward with their own stories to me ... but people didn’t take any action on what the students had to say, and for me, that is very, very sad,” Ain said. The 17-year-old, who loves
‘SCAPEGOAT’: Shakeel Afridi was arrested weeks after the assault that killed Osama bin Laden after he helped the CIA track him down and handed a 33-year sentence Dismissed as a traitor in Pakistan, but lauded as a hero by the US, Shakeel Afridi is paying a heavy price for his role in bringing an end to Osama bin Laden. A decade after the al-Qaeda leader was gunned down by a team of US Navy Seals, there is no sign that the doctor will be exonerated by Pakistani authorities for helping the CIA pinpoint bin Laden’s location under the cloak of running a vaccination program. Locked up in solitary confinement in Sahiwal Jail in Pakistan’s Punjab Province, Afridi now spends his time counting the days — with nothing to differentiate