Nine held in London protest against bill on police powers

Reuters, LONDON





Police arrested nine people who took part in protests in London on Saturday demanding that the government reverse planned legislation that would increase police powers.

More than 1,000 people marched through central London and chanted “Kill the Bill” outside government buildings.

Police said in a statement that nine people had been arrested and officers were “continuing to engage” with protesters who had gathered in a park in south London after the march.

Demonstrators take part in a “Kill the Bill” protest in Bristol, England, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

Similar protests took place in other cities across England and Wales, including Bristol, which saw several days of clashes between protesters and police in March.

Under the new legislation, the British government wants to increase police powers to block non-violent protests that have a “significant disruptive effect” on the public or parliament.

The legislation would target action by groups such as environmental campaigners Extinction Rebellion.

London’s Tower Bridge was closed to traffic in one direction for about an hour on Saturday after an Extinction Rebellion protester glued himself to the road.

Many protesters said they did not trust police to protect them and that the new laws would give authorities too much power to shut down politically awkward protests such as those by Black Lives Matter and Extinction Rebellion.

“I am really scared by the fact that they want to make protesting an arrestable offense,” 30-year-old therapist Jade Rea said. “I don’t think there’s any justification for it because the idea of a protest is to disrupt and really bring to people’s attention that something urgent is going on.”