A searing blaze that roared through several fuel tankers on the northern edge of the Afghan capital of Kabul killed seven people and injured 14, the Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs said yesterday.
Investigators were combing through the dozens of tankers that lay in smoldering ruins and a gas station caught in the flames that roared through the area late on Saturday, ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said.
There was no immediate indication of whether it was an accident or sabotage.
Photo: Reuters
It came on the same day that the US and NATO officially began the final phase of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending a nearly 20-year military engagement.
All 2,500 to 3,500 US soldiers and about 7,000 NATO allied forces are to be out of Afghanistan at the latest by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in the US that first brought them into the country.
Arian said that the fire began when a spark set a fuel tanker ablaze.
Several tankers nearby were quickly engulfed, sending giant flames and plumes of smoke into the night sky.
The fire in the northern edge of the city engulfed several homes and a nearby gas station.
Several structures were destroyed and electricity to much of Kabul, which usually has only sporadic power, was knocked out.
Truck drivers yesterday blocked the road leading to the area demanding that the government provide compensation.
The wounded were treated mostly for burns in local hospitals.
The fire came soon after residents of the majority Muslim nation — marking the holy month of Ramadan when faithful Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset — had ended their day-long fast. One driver, Haji Mir, said that the explosion was deafening as trucks were lined up entering the city.
“The first explosion sounded like a mine explosion,” he said. “There was flames shooting from one truck, and then a second truck exploded and a third.”
He estimated that as many as 100 trucks might have burned.
Dozens of tankers were moving slowly into the capital at the time of the blaze.
They had been waiting until after 9pm when fuel tankers and other large trucks are allowed to enter Kabul.
A resident in the area said that the fireballs were enormous, adding that his family and neighbors ran into their yards.
“Fire lit up the sky,” he said. “Drivers were yelling that their codrivers were stuck and were burning,”
