World News Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

Magnitude 6.8 quake hits

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake yesterday struck off Japan’s northeastern coast, authorities said, but no tsunami warning was issued. At least three people were injured by the jolt, which produced strong shaking along parts of the eastern coast and was also felt in Tokyo. There were no immediate reports of major damage, local media said. An official from the meteorological agency said strong aftershocks could hit the region in about a week, adding that expected bad weather might trigger landslides following the latest quake.

CHINA

At least 11 dead in storm

At least 11 people were killed and 102 were injured after a violent storm battered a town close to Shanghai, Chinese authorities said yesterday. Nine crew members from a fishing boat that capsized during the gale on Friday night were still missing after two others were rescued. Strong winds pounded Nantong, a town of 8 million on the north bank of the Yangtze River, accompanied by hailstones the size of large marbles, the Web site Toutiao.com said. Those killed were hit by falling trees and electricity poles, or had been blown into the water by the wind, local authorities said on Sina Weibo.

KYRGYZSTAN

Tajikistan violence calms

The country on Friday said that shooting at its disputed border with Tajikistan had stopped, boosting peacemaking efforts of top officials after the worst frontier violence between the two Central Asian nations in years broke out on Thursday. The Kyrgyz Ministry of Health said the country had suffered at least 154 casualties, including 31 deaths in the latest conflict. A representative of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security said that shooting had “ceased from around 6pm” on Friday and the border region was now “fairly quiet.”

RUSSIA

Navalny group blacklisted

Moscow on Friday added Alexei Navalny’s political network to its database of terrorist and extremist organizations, as it moves closer to shutting down the jailed opposition politician’s movement against President Vladimir Putin. The network of Navalny’s regional offices appeared on a list maintained by Russia’s financial monitoring service after Rosfinmonitoring said it had updated the list. Navalny’s network had disbanded Thursday in anticipation of the move. Organisations on the list include the Islamic State group and al-Qaeda. Being listed bans them in Russia, with members and supporters facing lengthy jail terms.

UNITED STATES

Biden decides N Korea plan

President Joe Biden has settled on a new approach to pressuring North Korea to give up nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles that would explore diplomacy, but not seek a grand bargain with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the White House said on Friday. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters that US officials had completed a months-long review of North Korean policy. Complete denuclearization of North Korea remains the goal, she said. The Biden policy attempts to strike a middle ground between the policy pursued by his most recent predecessors. “Our policy will not focus on achieving a grand bargain, nor will it rely on strategic patience,” Psaki said. Instead, the US would pursue a “calibrated practical approach that is open to and will explore diplomacy with” North Korea and making “practical progress” that increases the security of the US and its allies, she said.