World News Quick Take

SOUTH KOREA

Fishers pan Japan

Hundreds of fishers across the country yesterday held protests calling on Japan to reverse its decision to release contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant into the sea. About 800 fishers participated in rallies at ports in nine cities, according to the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives. At one port, at Gungpyeong on the west coast, fishers held anti-Japan banners and chanted slogans such as “Withdraw Japan’s decision” and “Condemn irresponsible nuclear attack.” Twenty fishing boats with banners denouncing Japan’s decision sailed near the port.

AUSTRALIA

Twisted Sister prevails

A Federal Court yesterday ordered mining magnate Clive Palmer to pay A$1.5 million (US$1.17 million) in damages to Universal Music for breaching the copyright of Twisted Sister’s 1984 hit song We’re Not Gonna Take It in political advertising. The court heard that Palmer had refused to pay Universal to license the song, but had used it anyway, with modified lyrics, in advertising for his political outfit, United Australia Party, ahead of a 2019 general election. Palmer argued the tune in the advertisements was based on the Christian hymn Oh Come All Ye Faithful and that his lyrics — “Australia ain’t gonna cop it, no Australia’s not gonna cop it, Aussies not gonna cop it anymore” — had nothing to do with the US glam rockers’ hit song.

RUSSIA

Navalny-linked lawyer held

Russian security forces detained Ivan Pavlov, a lawyer who is defending Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation in an extremism case, one of his colleagues said yesterday. “Ivan Pavlov has been detained, searches are under way. The FSB [Russian Federal Security Service] is working,” Evgeny Smirnov, a lawyer from Pavlov’s team, wrote on Facebook. Pavlov, who specializes in treason, espionage and other sensitive cases, is accused of disclosing classified information relating to an ongoing investigation, he added. That offence is punishable by up to three months in jail, Pavlov’s legal team said.

INDONESIA

Landslides kill three

Landslides killed at least three people at a Chinese-backed power plant on Sumatra, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said yesterday, with fears that the toll would rise. Heavy rains pounded the area in North Sumatra on Thursday evening, triggering the torrent. “There are three people dead,” agency spokesman Raditya Jati said. A local disaster official said at least nine people were missing and feared buried beneath a mountain of mud and debris, including a Chinese employee of the Batang Toru hydropower facility.