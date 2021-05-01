SOUTH KOREA
Fishers pan Japan
Hundreds of fishers across the country yesterday held protests calling on Japan to reverse its decision to release contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant into the sea. About 800 fishers participated in rallies at ports in nine cities, according to the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives. At one port, at Gungpyeong on the west coast, fishers held anti-Japan banners and chanted slogans such as “Withdraw Japan’s decision” and “Condemn irresponsible nuclear attack.” Twenty fishing boats with banners denouncing Japan’s decision sailed near the port.
AUSTRALIA
Twisted Sister prevails
A Federal Court yesterday ordered mining magnate Clive Palmer to pay A$1.5 million (US$1.17 million) in damages to Universal Music for breaching the copyright of Twisted Sister’s 1984 hit song We’re Not Gonna Take It in political advertising. The court heard that Palmer had refused to pay Universal to license the song, but had used it anyway, with modified lyrics, in advertising for his political outfit, United Australia Party, ahead of a 2019 general election. Palmer argued the tune in the advertisements was based on the Christian hymn Oh Come All Ye Faithful and that his lyrics — “Australia ain’t gonna cop it, no Australia’s not gonna cop it, Aussies not gonna cop it anymore” — had nothing to do with the US glam rockers’ hit song.
RUSSIA
Navalny-linked lawyer held
Russian security forces detained Ivan Pavlov, a lawyer who is defending Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation in an extremism case, one of his colleagues said yesterday. “Ivan Pavlov has been detained, searches are under way. The FSB [Russian Federal Security Service] is working,” Evgeny Smirnov, a lawyer from Pavlov’s team, wrote on Facebook. Pavlov, who specializes in treason, espionage and other sensitive cases, is accused of disclosing classified information relating to an ongoing investigation, he added. That offence is punishable by up to three months in jail, Pavlov’s legal team said.
INDONESIA
Landslides kill three
Landslides killed at least three people at a Chinese-backed power plant on Sumatra, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said yesterday, with fears that the toll would rise. Heavy rains pounded the area in North Sumatra on Thursday evening, triggering the torrent. “There are three people dead,” agency spokesman Raditya Jati said. A local disaster official said at least nine people were missing and feared buried beneath a mountain of mud and debris, including a Chinese employee of the Batang Toru hydropower facility.
Americans like their lingerie to be risque, Europeans prefer it classier, and Chinese remain a bit shy, but are opening up — but the biggest order of all came from North Korea. So goes the street-corner discussion in Guanyun, a coastal county that for generations followed the rhythms of wheat and rice cultivation, but today concerns itself with global lingerie preferences. The flat farming region between Beijing and Shanghai is China’s self-proclaimed “Lingerie Capital,” where sewing machines hum in village micro-factories to meet up to 70 percent of the fast-growing domestic demand. Millions more items are exported annually in a textbook example of
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said that he would not withdraw navy and coast guard boats patrolling the South China Sea, insisting that the country’s sovereignty over the waters is not negotiable. Tensions over the sea have spiked as Beijing refuses to pull out vessels from the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and Manila steps up maritime patrols. China claims almost all of the waters of the South China Sea, where it has established military outposts on artificial islands. Taiwan has virtually identical claims. Duterte is under growing domestic pressure to take a harder line, but has been reluctant to confront China over
ALL ADULTS COVERED: Vaccine hesitancy and mistrust caused the rate of immunization to languish at about 10 percent, despite adequate supplies, an expert said Hong Kong saw a jump in bookings for COVID-19 vaccine appointments after eligibility was widened to all residents aged 16 and older, as the territory works to boost inoculation rates seen as crucial to achieving herd immunity. About 25,200 people reserved slots for BioNTech vaccinations at community centers in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday, while another 6,100 booked appointments to receive shots made by China’s Sinovac Biotech, the government said. Total bookings, which include first and second doses, more than doubled from 14,700 a day earlier. The figures do not include private clinics, which offer Sinovac jabs. The expansion, announced earlier
FRAGILE: Singaporean Minister for Transport Ong Ye Kung said that both sides would need to stay vigilant so that the first flights could be smoothly launched A quarantine-free air “travel bubble” between Hong Kong and Singapore is finally slated to get off the ground with a start date of May 26, following setbacks that led to the plan initially being shelved in November last year. Having been largely shut off from the rest of the world during the pandemic, the two sides have been in talks for months to revive the travel corridor. In statements and briefings yesterday, they laid out details and requirements for would-be travelers. Hong Kong said that people must have had two vaccine doses at least 14 days before flying, while there was no such