Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dead at 90

AFP, WASHINGTON





US astronaut Michael Collins, who piloted the Apollo 11 command module while his crewmates became the first people to walk on the moon, died on Wednesday after battling cancer, his family said.

Sometimes called “the loneliest man in history” because of his long solo flight while his colleagues loped across the lunar surface, Collins never earned the same global name recognition as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.

He was hailed as a lifelong advocate of space exploration: erudite and witty yet also self-effacing, saying in a 2009 interview with NASA that his historic accomplishments were “90 percent blind luck,” and that astronauts should not be celebrated as heroes.

Command module pilot Michael Collins practices in a simulator at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on June 19, 1969, ahead of the Apollo 11 moon landing mission. Photo: Reuters

“Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility, and faced this, his final challenge, in the same way,” the Collins family posted on his official Twitter account.

Crewmate Aldrin led the tributes, writing on Twitter: “Dear Mike, Wherever you have been or will be, you will always have the Fire to Carry us deftly to new heights and to the future. We will miss you. May you Rest In Peace.”

US President Joe Biden said that while Collins “may not have received equal glory,” he was “an equal partner, reminding our nation about the importance of collaboration in service of great goals.”

Born in Rome in 1930 to a US Army officer serving as military attache there, Collins went on to become a fighter pilot and test pilot with the US Air Force.

He applied to NASA after being inspired by John Glenn, the first American to orbit the Earth, and was selected to be an astronaut in 1963.

His first spaceflight was on the Gemini 10 mission in July 1966, where he made a record-breaking two space walks.

He is best known for being a member of the Apollo 11 mission when, on July 20, 1969, his crewmates Armstrong and Aldrin took their giant leaps for mankind.

Remarking on Collins’ role, a NASA spokesman later told reporters that “not since Adam has any human known such solitude.”

Collins spent half a century trying to debunk that myth.

“I would enjoy a perfectly enjoyable hot coffee. I had music if I wanted to,” he said at a 50th anniversary event in 2019. “Good old Command module Columbia had every facility that I needed, and it was plenty big, and I really enjoyed my time by myself instead of being terribly lonely.”

He said he was worried that Armstrong and Aldrin might not make it back alive — remarking once that being the mission’s sole survivor would have made him “a marked man for life.”