Biden calls for trillions to rebuild US

‘READY FOR TAKEOFF’: Biden called for ‘the largest jobs plan since World War II’ and a US$1.8 trillion spending initiative, to be paid for with taxes on the super-rich

AFP, WASHINGTON





US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that the US is “on the move again” in a rousing speech to the US Congress, calling for trillions of dollars to rebuild the US middle class in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and give new life to “forgotten” workers.

Lauding the success of mass vaccination against COVID-19, Biden told Congress and the nation on primetime television that “in America, we always get up.”

“America is ready for takeoff,” he said. “We are working again, dreaming again, discovering again, leading the world again.”

US President Joe Biden, center, addresses a joint session of Congress as US Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi applaud at the US Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Biden, who was celebrating the eve of his 100th day in office, called the vaccine rollout one of “the greatest logistical achievements” in US history.

Biden quickly pivoted to insisting that this national effort must focus on rebuilding the economy and fighting inequality with “the largest jobs plan since World War II.”

In a line that could have come from his populist Republican predecessor, former US president Donald Trump, Biden said that working-class Americans had been ignored, while the top 1 percent became richer, and that his plans would give them a chance.

“You feel left behind and forgotten in an economy that’s rapidly changing. Let me speak directly to you,” Biden said, before going on to promise “good-paying jobs that can’t be outsourced.”

In every aspect of the primetime television speech, Biden echoed his mantra that “America is back” — both in recovering from the COVID-19 disaster and in putting the turbulence of the Trump era behind.

On foreign policy he underlined Washington’s return to international partnerships damaged under Trump.

“No one nation” can succeed alone, he said, in a rebuke of Trump’s isolationist policies.

Among his many references to archrival China, Biden said that while Beijing is seeking supremacy, “we welcome the competition” and “are not looking for conflict.”

On domestic issues, Biden made the case for the Democrats’ lengthy wish list, including police reform, pro-immigrant reforms and gun control — some of the most sensitive issues in US politics.

“We have to come together to rebuild trust between law enforcement and the people they serve — to root out systemic racism in our criminal justice system,” Biden said, urging the US Senate to pass a police reform bill already approved in the House.

He pleaded with Republicans and Democrats to work together on one of the nation’s most hot-button topics, saying: “Let’s end our exhausting war on immigration.”

Republicans showed little sign of listening to Biden’s appeals for unity, accusing him of only paying lip service to the idea, while promoting a leftist agenda.

“Our best future won’t come from Washington schemes or socialist dreams. It will come from you — the American people,” Tim Scott, the Republicans’ only black senator and a rising star, said in an official party rebuttal after Biden finished.

“President Biden promised you a specific type of leadership,” he said. “Three months in, the actions of the president and his party are pulling us further and further apart.”

US presidents usually bend over backwards to avoid or at least hide tax increases.

Biden is banking on popular support for his idea of leaning on the super-rich to fund his latest spending proposal, which he unveiled in the speech — the US$1.8 trillion “American Families Plan.”

The plan, which needs approval from a deeply divided Congress, would pour money into early education, childcare and higher education.

To fund this, the top income tax rate would increase from 37 percent, where Trump’s plan put it, back to its pre-Trump 39.6 percent.

The Biden plan would also end loopholes and capital income tax breaks, while raising “billions” in a tightened tax regime for inherited wealth, the White House said.

Americans earning less than US$400,000 a year would face no extra taxes.

“My fellow Americans, trickle-down economics has never worked. It’s time to grow the economy from the bottom up and middle out,” Biden said. “What I’ve proposed is fair.”

The proposed new splurge comes after Congress already approved a US$1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan,” which injected stimulus into almost every corner of the economy, and is debating a proposed US$2 trillion-plus infrastructure plan.