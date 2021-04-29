World News Quick Take

Agencies





INDIA

Quake shakes Assam

A strong earthquake and nerve jangling aftershocks yesterday cracked walls and sent inhabitants pouring onto the streets in several towns across the nation’s northeast. There had been no reports of casualties, with residents saying that the main human toll was stress, minor cuts and bruises. The US Geological Survey said that the epicenter of the magnitude 6 quake was in a hilly region in Assam state near the border with Bhutan. The main tremor and aftershocks were felt hundreds of kilometers away in Bengal state, as well as in Bhutan and Bangladesh. The quake badly shook Tezpur, a city of 100,000 people, about 45km from the epicenter. “It lasted more than 20 seconds and we were really scared,” Tezpur resident Swati Deb Dey told reporters. “The walls shook as we ran downstairs and even outside the road was moving. Everyone is shocked.” Residents said that many buildings’ walls cracked and windows broke, while fissures spread across roads. “There are some cracks in pillars and walls, but no major damage or casualties so far,” said Mugdhajyoti Dev Mahanta, a police superintendent for Sonitpur District, which includes Tezpur. In Assam’s main city, Guwahati, about 150km to the south, chunks of concrete fell off the side of buildings that were cracked. Residents said that at least two big aftershocks were felt. In Nagaon, one apartment block tilted onto an adjacent building. Assam Minister of Health Himanta Biswa Sarma posted photographs on Twitter of broken walls in a Guwahati building minutes after the quake.

URUGUAY

Ex-leader has bone removed

Former president Jose Mujica, 85, underwent surgery for a fish bone lodged in his throat, staff at the hospital where he was admitted told reporters. The former guerilla fighter, known during his term as the world’s “poorest” president, went under the knife on Tuesday for what his personal physician, Raquel Pannone, said was a “minor” procedure. “Tomorrow he’ll be back home,” Pannone told El Pais. Attempts to remove the bone without anesthesia were unsuccessful, according to local media. Mujica became a cult figure during his 2010-2015 rule, known for giving away most of his salary and driving an old Volkswagen Beetle.

UNITED STATES

Customs finds finches

Customs officials at New York’s JFK Airport discovered 35 live finches attached to a man’s jacket and ankles as he attempted to smuggle them into the country for singing competitions, federal prosecutors said on Tuesday. A search revealed that the man was wearing dozens of small cylindrical containers with mesh-covered openings, allowing the birds inside to breathe, according to photographs published online. Approximately a dozen of the containers, which were made from hair curlers, were attached to the inside of his jacket, while the rest were wrapped around his ankles. When questioned, the man said that he was offered US$3,000 to transport the birds, receiving US$500 before leaving Georgetown. Finches from Guyana are in particularly high demand due to their superior singing abilities. He was to receive the remaining balance upon delivery in the US. Finch singing competitions are regularly held in parts of the New York boroughs of Queens and Brooklyn, which include betting. A winning finch can be worth more than US$10,000, a special agent for the US Fish and Wildlife Service said in a document released by prosecutors. The man was released on US$25,000 bond, according to documents.