Turkish lake gains fame, which alarms conservationists

AFP, LAKE SALDA, Turkey





Boasting azure waters and white sands, a Turkish lake that NASA has said might hides secrets about Mars threatens to become too popular for its own good.

Lake Salda gained international renown when US scientists began poking around in preparation for the Perseverance rover mission, which has been beaming back videos from the Red Planet since February.

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory even posted a photograph of the pristine lake on its Web site before touchdown, saying that it might resemble what an “aqueous” Mars looked like.

Now, the 44km2 lake has been picked by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as part of a project to create more green spaces for public use.

The news has caused alarm among conservationists and lawyers, who say that the interest from NASA and Erdogan could open the floodgates to tourists.

Splashing around in its waters, a sea of humanity might destroy the very ecosystem that made the lake special in the first place, campaigners say.

“The future of the lake is at risk if millions of people come,” Lake Salda Preservation Association head Gazi Osman Sakar said.

The lake is most famous for the White Islands area with the brilliant sands, as well as endemic flora and fauna, such as the Salda seaweed fish.

There are also minerals of different origins.

NASA has said that one of them, hydromagnesite, is similar to the carbonate minerals detected at Jezero Crater — an area on Mars that the rover is exploring.

The hydromagnesite sediments along Lake Salda’s shoreline “are thought to have eroded from large mounds called microbialites — rocks formed with the help of microbes,” NASA said.

There are many lakes like Salda across the world, but what makes Salda unique is the lake’s transformation into a closed ecosystem with its own living mechanism, geology engineer Servet Cevni said.

“Because it’s alive, it’s so sensitive to outside interventions,” Cevni told reporters.

“If single-cell organisms die, Salda is finished,” Cevni said. “Those White Islands won’t be renewed, that white structure won’t come together.”

The damage thus far can be recovered in 150 to 200 years if people do not destroy it further, Cevni said, adding: “If we do, it won’t ever recover.”

The Lake Salda Preservation Association has seen its legal bid to cancel the green spaces project rejected in court.

Sakar is appealing the ruling and also campaigning for UNESCO to put Salda on the world heritage list.

“Salda is dying,” Sakar said.