Burmese government issues ultimatum

RELEASES DEMANDED: The unity government said that there must be an unconditional release of political prisoners before any constructive dialogue can happen

Reuters





Myanmar’s unity government, which includes members of parliament ousted by a military coup, has told ASEAN that it will not engage in talks until the junta releases all political prisoners.

The 10-member ASEAN has been trying to find a path for Myanmar out of a bloody crisis triggered by the Feb. 1 coup, and has called for an end to violence and talks between all sides.

However, the junta has already declined to accept proposals to resolve the crisis that emerged from an ASEAN summit last weekend that was attended by Burmese Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, but no one from the civilian side.

Karen troops walk from a building set ablaze at a Burmese army outpost near the Thanlwin River in Myanmar yesterday. Photo: Reuters

The National Unity Government, formed this month by opponents of the military, said that ASEAN should be engaging with it as the legitimate representative of the people.

“Before any constructive dialogue can take place, however, there must be an unconditional release of political prisoners, including [Burmese] President U Win Myint and State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi,” Burmese Prime Minister Mahn Winn Khaing Thann said in a statement.

ASEAN held a meeting in Jakarta on Saturday last week with the leader of the junta in a bid to press him to end the crisis.

ASEAN did not invite a representative of Aung San Suu Kyi’s ousted government.

ASEAN leaders said after the meeting that they had reached a “five-point consensus” on steps to end violence and promote dialogue between the rival Burmese sides.

Democracy advocates had earlier criticized the plan, saying that it helped to legitimize the junta and fell far short of their demands.

The coup has exacerbated old conflicts between the military and ethnic minority insurgents, who have been battling for years for greater autonomy in frontier regions.

Fighting has flared between the army and Karen insurgents in the east near the Thai border, and between the army and Kachin insurgents in the north.

Karen insurgents captured Myanmar army posts near the Thai border on Tuesday.

The military yesterday launched airstrikes in the area, villagers on the Thai side of the border said.