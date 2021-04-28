EU
Neo-Nazi MP loses immunity
European Parliament lawmakers on Monday voted to lift the immunity of Greek lawmaker Ioannis Lagos, a former leader of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party sentenced to jail in his homeland. Legislators overwhelmingly approved the move, with 658 backing it and only 25 opposed in a secret ballot. The vote was held following a request from the Greek authorities after Lagos was handed a 13-year jail term, along with other leaders of the Golden Dawn party in October last year for charges including running a criminal organization. The ruling could not be enforced in the case of Lagos, who had immunity because he was elected to the European Parliament in 2019. The crackdown was sparked by the murder of a 34-year-old anti-fascist rapper, Pavlos Fyssas, who was stabbed to death in front of a cafe in suburb of Keratsini in September 2013.
FIJI
Indian variant confirmed
A COVID-19 outbreak that forced the capital, Suva, into lockdown was yesterday confirmed to be the Indian variant, with health officials saying they feared a “tsunami” of cases. The Pacific nation had largely dodged community transmission before a cluster emerged this month centered on a quarantine facility in the city of Nadi. Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Services James Fong said that six new cases had emerged in quarantine facilities yesterday and events in India showed the threat posed by the strain could not be underestimated. The nation has largely contained the virus through strict isolation measures and border controls, recording 109 cases and just two deaths in a population of 930,000.
UNITED STATES
Newsom set for recall
A Republican-backed petition to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom has achieved its goal of forcing a special election, which is set to be held later this year, officials said on Monday. The vote on the Democratic governor would be only the second-ever held in California, after the 2003 election that brought Arnold Schwarzenegger to power — and the fourth in the nation’s history. As of Monday, “the requisite number of valid signatures has been reported to our office to initiate the recall of Governor Gavin Newsom,” California Secretary of State Shirley Weber said. The campaign to remove Newsom, fueled by his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, has gained more than 1.6 million verified signatures. Unless significant numbers of those people rescind their signatures in the next 30 days, a vote would take place, likely by November.
BURKINA FASO
Spaniards among missing
Two Spaniards are among a group of people kidnapped in the west African nation, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs source in Madrid said yesterday. Four people are missing after an anti-poaching patrol was attacked on Monday in the nation’s east, including another European and a Burkinabe. The group was composed of soldiers, forest rangers and foreign reporters, and was targeted in the Fada N’Gourma-Pama area, a local official said, adding that “the provisional toll reports three people injured, four missing.” The attack was also confirmed by security sources, with one saying the Westerners also included an Irishman, along with the two Spaniards, “all of whom were working on behalf of an NGO [non-governmental organization] protecting the environment.” “According to survivors, two of the foreigners were wounded during the attack. The search is ongoing” to find the four missing people, the source said.
