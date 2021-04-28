US, Tehran had tense encounter in Persian Gulf

AP, DUBAI, United Arab Emirates





US and Iranian warships had a tense encounter in the Persian Gulf earlier this month, the first such incident in about a year amid wider turmoil in the region over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal, the US Navy said yesterday.

Footage released by the US Navy showed a ship commanded by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps cut in front of the USCGC Monomoy, causing the US Coast Guard vessel to come to an abrupt stop with its engine smoking on April 2.

The Guard also did the same with another US vessel, the USCGC Wrangell, said US Commander Rebecca Rebarich, a spokeswoman for the US Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet.

A photograph released by the US Navy yesterday shows an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps vessel cutting in front of the US Coast Guard ship USCGC Monomoy on April 2 in the Persian Gulf. Photo: AP

Such close passes risk the ships colliding at sea.

Iran did not immediately acknowledge the incident in the southern reaches of the Persian Gulf, which resulted in no injuries or damage.

“The US crews issued multiple warnings via bridge-to-bridge radio, five short blasts from the ships’ horns, and while the [Iranian] Harth 55 responded to the bridge-to-bridge radio queries, they continued the unsafe maneuvers,” Rebarich said.

“After approximately three hours of the US issuing warning and conducting defensive maneuvers, the [Iranian] vessels maneuvered away from the US ships and opened distance between them,” she said.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the incident, which involved the Harth support ship and three Iranian fast-attack craft.

The US Coast Guard units operate out of Bahrain as part of Patrol Forces Southwest Asia, its biggest unit overseas.

The interaction marked the first “unsafe and unprofessional” incident involving the Iranians since April 15 last year, Rebarich said.

However, Iran had largely stopped such incidents in 2018 and nearly in the entirety of 2019, she said.

In 2017, the US Navy recorded 14 instances of what it describes as “unsafe and or unprofessional” interactions with Iranians forces.

The US Navy recorded 35 in 2016, and 23 in 2015.

The incidents at sea almost always involve the Revolutionary Guard, which reports only to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Some analysts believe the incidents are meant in part to squeeze Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s administration after the 2015 nuclear deal.

“US naval forces continue to remain vigilant and are trained to act in a professional manner, while our commanding officers retain the inherent right to act in self-defense,” Rebarich said.