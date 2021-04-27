World News Quick Take

UNITED KINGDOM

PM’s lockdown quip denied

A media report that Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he would rather have bodies piled “high in their thousands” than order a third lockdown is not true, Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace said yesterday. The Daily Mail had quoted Johnson as saying at a Downing Street meeting in October last year: “No more ****ing lockdowns — let the bodies pile high in their thousands.” “It’s not true — it’s been categorically denied by practically everyone,” Wallace told Sky when asked about the reported remark, adding that Johnson was focused on the COVID-19 response.

KAZAKHSTAN

Indigenous vaccine unveiled

The government yesterday rolled out its homegrown COVID-19 vaccine, with Minister of Health and Social Development Alexei Tsoi receiving the jab on live television. QazCOVID-in, also known as QazVac, is a two-shot vaccine that is in phase 3 trials. The state broadcaster Khabar said that 50,000 doses developed by the state-backed Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems have been distributed across the country. Tsoi told Khabar that he felt “well” after his shot.

AUSTRALIA

Three-day lockdown helps

Western Australia state has said it would lift a three-day COVID-19 lockdown in Perth and the Peel region as planned from midnight yesterday after no new cases were found. The lockdown was launched on Saturday last week after an infected traveler from overseas visited several venues while unknowingly infectious. “The short three-day lockdown has done the job it was designed to do,” state Premier Mark McGowan said. “It was a circuit-breaker we needed to limit community spread.”