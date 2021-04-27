UNITED KINGDOM
PM’s lockdown quip denied
A media report that Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he would rather have bodies piled “high in their thousands” than order a third lockdown is not true, Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace said yesterday. The Daily Mail had quoted Johnson as saying at a Downing Street meeting in October last year: “No more ****ing lockdowns — let the bodies pile high in their thousands.” “It’s not true — it’s been categorically denied by practically everyone,” Wallace told Sky when asked about the reported remark, adding that Johnson was focused on the COVID-19 response.
KAZAKHSTAN
Indigenous vaccine unveiled
The government yesterday rolled out its homegrown COVID-19 vaccine, with Minister of Health and Social Development Alexei Tsoi receiving the jab on live television. QazCOVID-in, also known as QazVac, is a two-shot vaccine that is in phase 3 trials. The state broadcaster Khabar said that 50,000 doses developed by the state-backed Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems have been distributed across the country. Tsoi told Khabar that he felt “well” after his shot.
AUSTRALIA
Three-day lockdown helps
Western Australia state has said it would lift a three-day COVID-19 lockdown in Perth and the Peel region as planned from midnight yesterday after no new cases were found. The lockdown was launched on Saturday last week after an infected traveler from overseas visited several venues while unknowingly infectious. “The short three-day lockdown has done the job it was designed to do,” state Premier Mark McGowan said. “It was a circuit-breaker we needed to limit community spread.”
NASA on Monday successfully flew its mini helicopter Ingenuity on Mars, the first powered flight on another planet and a feat the agency said was “our Wright brothers moment.” The 1.8kg rotorcraft lifted off at 7:34am GMT, rose to 3m, swiveled its tissue-box-sized body, swayed in a gentle Martian breeze and then touched down after 39.1 seconds. Data and images from the flight were transmitted 278 million kilometers to Earth, where they were received by NASA’s array of ground antennas and processed almost three-and-a-half hours later. Engineers in orange polo shirts were glued to their screens at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California,
Americans like their lingerie to be risque, Europeans prefer it classier, and Chinese remain a bit shy, but are opening up — but the biggest order of all came from North Korea. So goes the street-corner discussion in Guanyun, a coastal county that for generations followed the rhythms of wheat and rice cultivation, but today concerns itself with global lingerie preferences. The flat farming region between Beijing and Shanghai is China’s self-proclaimed “Lingerie Capital,” where sewing machines hum in village micro-factories to meet up to 70 percent of the fast-growing domestic demand. Millions more items are exported annually in a textbook example of
Amnesty International has a culture of white privilege, with incidents of overt racism including senior staff using the “N-word” and micro-aggressive behavior, such as the touching of black colleagues’ hair, according to an internal review into its secretariat. It came as eight current and former employees of Amnesty International UK (AIUK) described their own experiences of racial discrimination and issued a statement calling on senior figures to stand down. “We joined Amnesty hoping to campaign against human rights abuses, but were instead let down through realizing that the organization actually helped perpetuate them,” said Katherine Odukoya, one of the whistle-blowers. Representatives of both
Zimbabwe plans to sell the right to shoot as many as 500 elephants for as much as US$70,000 per animal to help fund the upkeep of its national parks. The hunting season, which takes place over the southern hemisphere winter, is to resume this year after the COVID-19 pandemic scuppered plans to have elephants shot by foreign tourists last year. Zimbabwe has the second-largest elephant population in the world, while neighboring Botswana has the largest. Both have been criticized by environmental groups for their plans to profit from elephant hunting. Botswana is resuming hunting after a five-year ban. Zambia and Namibia also have