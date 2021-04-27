A fleet of British warships and military aircraft billed as the “largest concentration of maritime and air power to leave the UK in a generation” are to depart next month for visits to India, Japan, South Korea and Singapore, in a display of the UK’s ambition to exert a much stronger presence in Asia.
New aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, the most powerful surface vessel in the Royal Navy’s history, is to set sail next month for Asia with eight fast jets on board.
It is to be accompanied by six Royal Navy ships, a submarine armed with Tomahawk cruise missiles, 14 naval helicopters and a company of Royal Marines.
Photo: AP
British Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace yesterday said the mission aims to show that the UK is “not stepping back, but sailing forth to play an active role in shaping the international system.”
“When our carrier strike group sets sail next month, it will be flying the flag for global Britain — projecting our influence, signaling our power, engaging with our friends and reaffirming our commitment to addressing the security challenges of today and tomorrow,” Wallace said in a statement.
The deployment is expected to last about six months and visit more than 40 countries.
Wallace was expected to reveal more details to parliament later yesterday.
Last month, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the Indo-Pacific region would become the UK’s defense and foreign policy focus as the country reconsiders its place in the world order after leaving the EU.
Johnson had planned to visit India to boost trade and investment ties as part of that plan, but he was forced to cancel the trip as the COVID-19 pandemic worsened in the nation.
The British Ministry of Defence said the military deployment would help deepen security and political ties, and support the UK’s exports and international trade.
NASA on Monday successfully flew its mini helicopter Ingenuity on Mars, the first powered flight on another planet and a feat the agency said was “our Wright brothers moment.” The 1.8kg rotorcraft lifted off at 7:34am GMT, rose to 3m, swiveled its tissue-box-sized body, swayed in a gentle Martian breeze and then touched down after 39.1 seconds. Data and images from the flight were transmitted 278 million kilometers to Earth, where they were received by NASA’s array of ground antennas and processed almost three-and-a-half hours later. Engineers in orange polo shirts were glued to their screens at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California,
Americans like their lingerie to be risque, Europeans prefer it classier, and Chinese remain a bit shy, but are opening up — but the biggest order of all came from North Korea. So goes the street-corner discussion in Guanyun, a coastal county that for generations followed the rhythms of wheat and rice cultivation, but today concerns itself with global lingerie preferences. The flat farming region between Beijing and Shanghai is China’s self-proclaimed “Lingerie Capital,” where sewing machines hum in village micro-factories to meet up to 70 percent of the fast-growing domestic demand. Millions more items are exported annually in a textbook example of
Amnesty International has a culture of white privilege, with incidents of overt racism including senior staff using the “N-word” and micro-aggressive behavior, such as the touching of black colleagues’ hair, according to an internal review into its secretariat. It came as eight current and former employees of Amnesty International UK (AIUK) described their own experiences of racial discrimination and issued a statement calling on senior figures to stand down. “We joined Amnesty hoping to campaign against human rights abuses, but were instead let down through realizing that the organization actually helped perpetuate them,” said Katherine Odukoya, one of the whistle-blowers. Representatives of both
Zimbabwe plans to sell the right to shoot as many as 500 elephants for as much as US$70,000 per animal to help fund the upkeep of its national parks. The hunting season, which takes place over the southern hemisphere winter, is to resume this year after the COVID-19 pandemic scuppered plans to have elephants shot by foreign tourists last year. Zimbabwe has the second-largest elephant population in the world, while neighboring Botswana has the largest. Both have been criticized by environmental groups for their plans to profit from elephant hunting. Botswana is resuming hunting after a five-year ban. Zambia and Namibia also have