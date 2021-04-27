UK aircraft carrier to set sail for Asia next month

AP, LONDON





A fleet of British warships and military aircraft billed as the “largest concentration of maritime and air power to leave the UK in a generation” are to depart next month for visits to India, Japan, South Korea and Singapore, in a display of the UK’s ambition to exert a much stronger presence in Asia.

New aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, the most powerful surface vessel in the Royal Navy’s history, is to set sail next month for Asia with eight fast jets on board.

It is to be accompanied by six Royal Navy ships, a submarine armed with Tomahawk cruise missiles, 14 naval helicopters and a company of Royal Marines.

The HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives at the British territory of Gibraltar on Feb. 9, 2018. Photo: AP

British Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace yesterday said the mission aims to show that the UK is “not stepping back, but sailing forth to play an active role in shaping the international system.”

“When our carrier strike group sets sail next month, it will be flying the flag for global Britain — projecting our influence, signaling our power, engaging with our friends and reaffirming our commitment to addressing the security challenges of today and tomorrow,” Wallace said in a statement.

The deployment is expected to last about six months and visit more than 40 countries.

Wallace was expected to reveal more details to parliament later yesterday.

Last month, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the Indo-Pacific region would become the UK’s defense and foreign policy focus as the country reconsiders its place in the world order after leaving the EU.

Johnson had planned to visit India to boost trade and investment ties as part of that plan, but he was forced to cancel the trip as the COVID-19 pandemic worsened in the nation.

The British Ministry of Defence said the military deployment would help deepen security and political ties, and support the UK’s exports and international trade.