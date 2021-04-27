COVID-19: More curbs mulled to halt virus flareup in Thailand

Bloomberg





Thailand is weighing fresh control measures to contain the biggest wave of COVID-19 infections after capital Bangkok ordered more businesses to close from yesterday.

Today, the Thai Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, which is chaired by

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, is to consider new restrictions, Thai National Security Council Secretary-General Natthapol Nakpanich said in Bangkok.

The panel would also consider whether more stringent curbs on movement and businesses are needed in Bangkok, he said, in response to some groups calling for a lockdown of the capital.

Thailand has seen COVID-19 cases nearly double since the beginning of this month, with the resurgence of an outbreak tied to entertainment venues in Bangkok, which has since spread to much of the nation’s 77 provinces.

The country reported its biggest one-day jump in new infections on Saturday last week and record fatalities on Sunday.

Thai Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul said that he expects the infection transmission rate to ease and the situation to “return to normal” in two to three months.

Authorities in Bangkok closed dozens of businesses such as cinemas, gyms and convention centers for two weeks from yesterday, while allowing malls and convenience stores to remain open, but with shortened hours.