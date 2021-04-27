Thailand is weighing fresh control measures to contain the biggest wave of COVID-19 infections after capital Bangkok ordered more businesses to close from yesterday.
Today, the Thai Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, which is chaired by
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, is to consider new restrictions, Thai National Security Council Secretary-General Natthapol Nakpanich said in Bangkok.
The panel would also consider whether more stringent curbs on movement and businesses are needed in Bangkok, he said, in response to some groups calling for a lockdown of the capital.
Thailand has seen COVID-19 cases nearly double since the beginning of this month, with the resurgence of an outbreak tied to entertainment venues in Bangkok, which has since spread to much of the nation’s 77 provinces.
The country reported its biggest one-day jump in new infections on Saturday last week and record fatalities on Sunday.
Thai Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul said that he expects the infection transmission rate to ease and the situation to “return to normal” in two to three months.
Authorities in Bangkok closed dozens of businesses such as cinemas, gyms and convention centers for two weeks from yesterday, while allowing malls and convenience stores to remain open, but with shortened hours.
NASA on Monday successfully flew its mini helicopter Ingenuity on Mars, the first powered flight on another planet and a feat the agency said was “our Wright brothers moment.” The 1.8kg rotorcraft lifted off at 7:34am GMT, rose to 3m, swiveled its tissue-box-sized body, swayed in a gentle Martian breeze and then touched down after 39.1 seconds. Data and images from the flight were transmitted 278 million kilometers to Earth, where they were received by NASA’s array of ground antennas and processed almost three-and-a-half hours later. Engineers in orange polo shirts were glued to their screens at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California,
Americans like their lingerie to be risque, Europeans prefer it classier, and Chinese remain a bit shy, but are opening up — but the biggest order of all came from North Korea. So goes the street-corner discussion in Guanyun, a coastal county that for generations followed the rhythms of wheat and rice cultivation, but today concerns itself with global lingerie preferences. The flat farming region between Beijing and Shanghai is China’s self-proclaimed “Lingerie Capital,” where sewing machines hum in village micro-factories to meet up to 70 percent of the fast-growing domestic demand. Millions more items are exported annually in a textbook example of
Amnesty International has a culture of white privilege, with incidents of overt racism including senior staff using the “N-word” and micro-aggressive behavior, such as the touching of black colleagues’ hair, according to an internal review into its secretariat. It came as eight current and former employees of Amnesty International UK (AIUK) described their own experiences of racial discrimination and issued a statement calling on senior figures to stand down. “We joined Amnesty hoping to campaign against human rights abuses, but were instead let down through realizing that the organization actually helped perpetuate them,” said Katherine Odukoya, one of the whistle-blowers. Representatives of both
Zimbabwe plans to sell the right to shoot as many as 500 elephants for as much as US$70,000 per animal to help fund the upkeep of its national parks. The hunting season, which takes place over the southern hemisphere winter, is to resume this year after the COVID-19 pandemic scuppered plans to have elephants shot by foreign tourists last year. Zimbabwe has the second-largest elephant population in the world, while neighboring Botswana has the largest. Both have been criticized by environmental groups for their plans to profit from elephant hunting. Botswana is resuming hunting after a five-year ban. Zambia and Namibia also have