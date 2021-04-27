COVID-19: EU to welcom vaccinated US tourists

AFP, WASHINGTON





US tourists vaccinated against COVID-19 could visit the EU in the coming months, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in an interview on Sunday with the New York Times.

Signaling a major change in EU policy as vaccinations step up worldwide, Von der Leyen gave no timetable, but the Times said that the new rules could be in place by this summer.

“The Americans, as far as I can see, use European Medicines Agency [EMA]-approved vaccines,” she said. “This will enable free movement and the travel to the European Union.”

A man receives a Pfizer vaccine shot in New York City on Friday last week. Photo: Reuters

“Because one thing is clear: All 27 member states will accept, unconditionally, all those who are vaccinated with vaccines that are approved by the EMA,” she said.

The EMA, the bloc’s drug regulator, has approved the three vaccines being used in the US: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

The Times said that the US’ rapid vaccination program and progress in talks over how to use vaccine certificates were behind the plan to allow the return of leisure travel from the US to EU.

Von der Leyen said that the US was making “huge progress” and added that it was on track to vaccinate 70 percent of adults by the middle of June.

Resumption of travel would depend “on the epidemiological situation, but the situation is improving in the United States, as it is, hopefully, also improving in the European Union,” she added.

The pandemic has ravaged tourism on the continent, with many nations shutting borders for non-essential travel.

Greece last week said that travelers from the EU and five other countries who are vaccinated, or have a recent negative COVID-19 test, would no longer need to quarantine on arrival.

The EU has said that it wants to launch a vaccine passport for travelers, although plans have not yet been formalized.