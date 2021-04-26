World News Quick Take

IRAQ

Hospital blaze kills 23

At least 23 people died when a fire broke out yesterday in a COVID-19 intensive care unit in the capital. The fire started with an explosion caused by “a fault in the storage of oxygen cylinders,” medical sources told reporters. It spread quickly, as “the hospital had no fire protection system and false ceilings allowed the flames to spread to highly flammable products,” civil defense officials said. “The majority of the victims died because they had to be moved and were taken off ventilators, while the others were suffocated by the smoke,” they said.

UNITED STATES

Six die in traffic crash

At least six people died and several were hurt in an interstate crash in Georgia that left a passenger van engulfed in flames and rolled on its side, police said. Passersby stopped to pull people from the burning vehicle on Saturday evening along I-85, Gwinnett County police Sergeant Michele Pihera said in a statement. The area is about 56km northeast of downtown Atlanta. Six people were pronounced dead at the scene and several others were taken to Atlanta-area hospitals for treatment. One bystander suffered a minor injury, but declined to be transported, police said. It was unclear how many people were inside the van, but police believe all were adults. Investigators were working to determine the cause of the crash.

ARMENIA

Prime minister resigns

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan yesterday announced his resignation while retaining interim duties, formalizing a parliamentary vote to be held on June 20 in an effort to defuse a political crisis sparked by last year’s war with Azerbaijan. “I am resigning from my post as prime minister today” to hold the vote, he said in an announcement broadcast on Facebook, adding that he would “continue to fulfil all the duties of the prime minister.”

UNITED STATES

Man in body armor shot

Los Angeles police on Saturday said officers shot dead a driver wearing body armor who had reversed into a patrol car in Hollywood. The officers were responding to a call when a car pulled in front of them on Sunset Boulevard, hit the brakes and backed into their vehicle, the Los Angeles Police Department wrote on Twitter. “The driver of the car exited, was wearing body armor, & had his right hand concealed behind him,” it wrote. “He moved toward the [officers] who had exited their patrol car. He counted ‘3, 2, 1’ & began to move his arm to the front of his body, at which time there was an OIS [officer-involved shooting],” it added. The man was hit by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

BELARUS

President hints at dynasty

President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday said he would change the law on presidential succession so that if he dies while in office, power in the Eastern European nation would be transferred to the National Security Council, where his son plays a prominent role. Many observers have suggested that Lukashenko, who has ruled with an iron fist since 1994, aims to establish a political dynasty, although he denies this. Lukashenko is the head of the council, but his eldest son, Viktor, also has a seat and is regarded as the council’s informal leader. Under the law, the prime minister takes presidential powers if the presidency becomes vacant.