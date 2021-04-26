IRAQ
Hospital blaze kills 23
At least 23 people died when a fire broke out yesterday in a COVID-19 intensive care unit in the capital. The fire started with an explosion caused by “a fault in the storage of oxygen cylinders,” medical sources told reporters. It spread quickly, as “the hospital had no fire protection system and false ceilings allowed the flames to spread to highly flammable products,” civil defense officials said. “The majority of the victims died because they had to be moved and were taken off ventilators, while the others were suffocated by the smoke,” they said.
UNITED STATES
Six die in traffic crash
At least six people died and several were hurt in an interstate crash in Georgia that left a passenger van engulfed in flames and rolled on its side, police said. Passersby stopped to pull people from the burning vehicle on Saturday evening along I-85, Gwinnett County police Sergeant Michele Pihera said in a statement. The area is about 56km northeast of downtown Atlanta. Six people were pronounced dead at the scene and several others were taken to Atlanta-area hospitals for treatment. One bystander suffered a minor injury, but declined to be transported, police said. It was unclear how many people were inside the van, but police believe all were adults. Investigators were working to determine the cause of the crash.
ARMENIA
Prime minister resigns
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan yesterday announced his resignation while retaining interim duties, formalizing a parliamentary vote to be held on June 20 in an effort to defuse a political crisis sparked by last year’s war with Azerbaijan. “I am resigning from my post as prime minister today” to hold the vote, he said in an announcement broadcast on Facebook, adding that he would “continue to fulfil all the duties of the prime minister.”
UNITED STATES
Man in body armor shot
Los Angeles police on Saturday said officers shot dead a driver wearing body armor who had reversed into a patrol car in Hollywood. The officers were responding to a call when a car pulled in front of them on Sunset Boulevard, hit the brakes and backed into their vehicle, the Los Angeles Police Department wrote on Twitter. “The driver of the car exited, was wearing body armor, & had his right hand concealed behind him,” it wrote. “He moved toward the [officers] who had exited their patrol car. He counted ‘3, 2, 1’ & began to move his arm to the front of his body, at which time there was an OIS [officer-involved shooting],” it added. The man was hit by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
BELARUS
President hints at dynasty
President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday said he would change the law on presidential succession so that if he dies while in office, power in the Eastern European nation would be transferred to the National Security Council, where his son plays a prominent role. Many observers have suggested that Lukashenko, who has ruled with an iron fist since 1994, aims to establish a political dynasty, although he denies this. Lukashenko is the head of the council, but his eldest son, Viktor, also has a seat and is regarded as the council’s informal leader. Under the law, the prime minister takes presidential powers if the presidency becomes vacant.
NASA on Monday successfully flew its mini helicopter Ingenuity on Mars, the first powered flight on another planet and a feat the agency said was “our Wright brothers moment.” The 1.8kg rotorcraft lifted off at 7:34am GMT, rose to 3m, swiveled its tissue-box-sized body, swayed in a gentle Martian breeze and then touched down after 39.1 seconds. Data and images from the flight were transmitted 278 million kilometers to Earth, where they were received by NASA’s array of ground antennas and processed almost three-and-a-half hours later. Engineers in orange polo shirts were glued to their screens at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California,
China could see its number of births fall to less than 10 million annually in the next five years if the government does not quickly abolish its policy of limiting families to two children, an expert was quoted by media as saying. China’s total population might also fall in a few years, Guangdong Academy of Population Development director Dong Yuzheng (董玉整) told Yicai, a Chinese financial news outlet. The number of babies born in China fell by 580,000 to 14.65 million in 2019 and the birthrate of 10.48 per thousand was the lowest since 1949 when present methods of collating data
Amnesty International has a culture of white privilege, with incidents of overt racism including senior staff using the “N-word” and micro-aggressive behavior, such as the touching of black colleagues’ hair, according to an internal review into its secretariat. It came as eight current and former employees of Amnesty International UK (AIUK) described their own experiences of racial discrimination and issued a statement calling on senior figures to stand down. “We joined Amnesty hoping to campaign against human rights abuses, but were instead let down through realizing that the organization actually helped perpetuate them,” said Katherine Odukoya, one of the whistle-blowers. Representatives of both
Zimbabwe plans to sell the right to shoot as many as 500 elephants for as much as US$70,000 per animal to help fund the upkeep of its national parks. The hunting season, which takes place over the southern hemisphere winter, is to resume this year after the COVID-19 pandemic scuppered plans to have elephants shot by foreign tourists last year. Zimbabwe has the second-largest elephant population in the world, while neighboring Botswana has the largest. Both have been criticized by environmental groups for their plans to profit from elephant hunting. Botswana is resuming hunting after a five-year ban. Zambia and Namibia also have