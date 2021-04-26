Researchers have discovered a series of creativity-linked genes that might have given Homo sapiens a significant edge over Neanderthals, enabling them to avoid extinction.
The findings suggest that these genes played “a fundamental role in the evolution of creativity, self-awareness and cooperative behavior,” the multinational research team wrote on Wednesday in the Nature journal Molecular Psychiatry.
Such genes were like “a secret weapon” that gave modern humans “a significant advantage over now-extinct hominids by fostering greater resilience to aging, injury and disease, they wrote.
Led by Granada University in Spain, the experts identified 267 genes unique to humans, and through genetic markers, genetic expression data and artificial intelligence-related magnetic resonance imaging techniques, found that they were related to creativity.
“The scientists were able to identify the regions of the brain in which those genes (and those with which they interacted) were overexpressed,” they wrote. “These regions are involved in human self-awareness and creativity, and include the regions that are strongly associated with human well-being and that appeared relatively recently.”
Previously, the same team had identified a pool of 972 genes organized into three brain networks, the oldest — which relates to learning habits, social attachment and conflict resolution — dating back 40 million years.
The second network — which relates to intentional self-control — emerged 2 million years ago, while the newest, governing creative self-awareness, only emerged 100,000 years ago.
“Thanks to these genes, Homo sapiens enjoyed greater physical fitness than now-extinct hominids, providing them with a superior level of resilience to ageing, injury, and disease,” they wrote.
“Physical fitness, or resilience, is intrinsic to the definition of creativity,” the study’s lead author Igor Zwir said.
The finding offers fresh insight into the mystery of why Homo sapiens outlived the Neanderthals and other species.
The authors said creativity might have encouraged cooperation between individuals, which would have set the stage for technological innovation, behavioral flexibility and openness to exploration, enabling them to spread out more successfully than their predecessors.
NASA on Monday successfully flew its mini helicopter Ingenuity on Mars, the first powered flight on another planet and a feat the agency said was “our Wright brothers moment.” The 1.8kg rotorcraft lifted off at 7:34am GMT, rose to 3m, swiveled its tissue-box-sized body, swayed in a gentle Martian breeze and then touched down after 39.1 seconds. Data and images from the flight were transmitted 278 million kilometers to Earth, where they were received by NASA’s array of ground antennas and processed almost three-and-a-half hours later. Engineers in orange polo shirts were glued to their screens at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California,
China could see its number of births fall to less than 10 million annually in the next five years if the government does not quickly abolish its policy of limiting families to two children, an expert was quoted by media as saying. China’s total population might also fall in a few years, Guangdong Academy of Population Development director Dong Yuzheng (董玉整) told Yicai, a Chinese financial news outlet. The number of babies born in China fell by 580,000 to 14.65 million in 2019 and the birthrate of 10.48 per thousand was the lowest since 1949 when present methods of collating data
Amnesty International has a culture of white privilege, with incidents of overt racism including senior staff using the “N-word” and micro-aggressive behavior, such as the touching of black colleagues’ hair, according to an internal review into its secretariat. It came as eight current and former employees of Amnesty International UK (AIUK) described their own experiences of racial discrimination and issued a statement calling on senior figures to stand down. “We joined Amnesty hoping to campaign against human rights abuses, but were instead let down through realizing that the organization actually helped perpetuate them,” said Katherine Odukoya, one of the whistle-blowers. Representatives of both
Zimbabwe plans to sell the right to shoot as many as 500 elephants for as much as US$70,000 per animal to help fund the upkeep of its national parks. The hunting season, which takes place over the southern hemisphere winter, is to resume this year after the COVID-19 pandemic scuppered plans to have elephants shot by foreign tourists last year. Zimbabwe has the second-largest elephant population in the world, while neighboring Botswana has the largest. Both have been criticized by environmental groups for their plans to profit from elephant hunting. Botswana is resuming hunting after a five-year ban. Zambia and Namibia also have